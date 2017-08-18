Giants 5, Phillies 4

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|C.Hernandez 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Williams cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Hoskins lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Kim rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.213
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Joseph 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Pinto p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Milner p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Florimon rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rupp c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Nola p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.029
|Blanco 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.162
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|3
|2
|9
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Span cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Pence rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.257
|Parker lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.268
|Posey c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.319
|Sandoval 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Jones 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Tomlinson 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Samardzija p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|a-G.Hernandez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Moncrief ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|5
|5
|Philadelphia
|000
|013
|000—4
|9
|0
|San Francisco
|002
|030
|00x—5
|9
|0
a-out on sacrifice bunt for Samardzija in the 6th. b-struck out for Strickland in the 8th.
LOB_Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 8. 2B_Galvis (25), Franco (22), Parker 2 (7), Tomlinson (2). 3B_Galvis (6). HR_Rupp (11), off Samardzija; Williams (6), off Samardzija. RBIs_Williams (25), Kim (11), Rupp (26), Pence (55), Parker 2 (12), Posey (52), Crawford (58). SB_C.Hernandez (13), Span (8). S_G.Hernandez.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Galvis, Williams, Franco); San Francisco 5 (Parker 2, Posey, Sandoval 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 6; San Francisco 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Joseph, Sandoval. GIDP_Joseph.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Tomlinson, Crawford, Jones).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 9-8
|5
|7
|5
|5
|3
|3
|84
|3.26
|Pinto
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|7.20
|Milner
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|2.81
|Ramos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.78
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija, W, 8-12
|6
|8
|4
|4
|1
|6
|95
|4.79
|Melancon, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.80
|Strickland, H, 15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.30
|Dyson, S, 10-15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|5.44
Inherited runners-scored_Milner 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:47. A_41,279 (41,915).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.