Giants 5, Phillies 4

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. C.Hernandez 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .291 Galvis ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .258 Williams cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .291 Hoskins lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .214 Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .223 Kim rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .213 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Joseph 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Pinto p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Florimon rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rupp c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .229 Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .029 Blanco 1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .162 Totals 35 4 9 3 2 9

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Span cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .269 Pence rf 2 2 1 1 2 0 .257 Parker lf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .268 Posey c 3 0 2 1 1 0 .319 Sandoval 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .225 Jones 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .188 Tomlinson 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .256 Samardzija p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .100 a-G.Hernandez ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Moncrief ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 5 9 5 5 5

Philadelphia 000 013 000—4 9 0 San Francisco 002 030 00x—5 9 0

a-out on sacrifice bunt for Samardzija in the 6th. b-struck out for Strickland in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 8. 2B_Galvis (25), Franco (22), Parker 2 (7), Tomlinson (2). 3B_Galvis (6). HR_Rupp (11), off Samardzija; Williams (6), off Samardzija. RBIs_Williams (25), Kim (11), Rupp (26), Pence (55), Parker 2 (12), Posey (52), Crawford (58). SB_C.Hernandez (13), Span (8). S_G.Hernandez.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Galvis, Williams, Franco); San Francisco 5 (Parker 2, Posey, Sandoval 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 6; San Francisco 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Joseph, Sandoval. GIDP_Joseph.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Tomlinson, Crawford, Jones).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, L, 9-8 5 7 5 5 3 3 84 3.26 Pinto 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 9 7.20 Milner 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 22 2.81 Ramos 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.78 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Samardzija, W, 8-12 6 8 4 4 1 6 95 4.79 Melancon, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.80 Strickland, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.30 Dyson, S, 10-15 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 5.44

Inherited runners-scored_Milner 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:47. A_41,279 (41,915).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.