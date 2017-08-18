501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Giants 5, Phillies 4

Giants 5, Phillies 4

By The Associated Press August 18, 2017 1:12 am 08/18/2017 01:12am
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
C.Hernandez 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .291
Galvis ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .258
Williams cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .291
Hoskins lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .214
Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .223
Kim rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .213
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Joseph 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Pinto p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Florimon rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rupp c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .229
Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .029
Blanco 1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .162
Totals 35 4 9 3 2 9
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Span cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .269
Pence rf 2 2 1 1 2 0 .257
Parker lf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .268
Posey c 3 0 2 1 1 0 .319
Sandoval 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .225
Jones 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .188
Tomlinson 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .256
Samardzija p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .100
a-G.Hernandez ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Moncrief ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 5 9 5 5 5
Philadelphia 000 013 000—4 9 0
San Francisco 002 030 00x—5 9 0

a-out on sacrifice bunt for Samardzija in the 6th. b-struck out for Strickland in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 8. 2B_Galvis (25), Franco (22), Parker 2 (7), Tomlinson (2). 3B_Galvis (6). HR_Rupp (11), off Samardzija; Williams (6), off Samardzija. RBIs_Williams (25), Kim (11), Rupp (26), Pence (55), Parker 2 (12), Posey (52), Crawford (58). SB_C.Hernandez (13), Span (8). S_G.Hernandez.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Galvis, Williams, Franco); San Francisco 5 (Parker 2, Posey, Sandoval 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 6; San Francisco 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Joseph, Sandoval. GIDP_Joseph.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Tomlinson, Crawford, Jones).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, L, 9-8 5 7 5 5 3 3 84 3.26
Pinto 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 9 7.20
Milner 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 22 2.81
Ramos 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.78
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija, W, 8-12 6 8 4 4 1 6 95 4.79
Melancon, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.80
Strickland, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.30
Dyson, S, 10-15 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 5.44

Inherited runners-scored_Milner 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:47. A_41,279 (41,915).

