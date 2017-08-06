Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Peralta lf 6 1 3 1 0 0 .304 Pollock cf 5 1 0 0 1 1 .290 Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .265 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .324 Martinez rf 4 0 3 1 1 0 .289 Descalso 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Herrmann ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .160 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Marte ss 4 0 1 0 1 0 .242 Mathis c 4 1 1 0 1 1 .222 1-Blanco pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Iannetta c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Walker p 3 1 1 0 0 1 .216 Barrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rosales 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Totals 38 4 10 3 6 6

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Span cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .272 Jones 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .094 c-Tomlinson ph-3b 1 1 1 0 1 0 .268 Crawford ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .227 Sandoval 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .216 d-Posey ph-1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .325 Parker lf 5 1 2 2 0 2 .267 Pence rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .248 Panik 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .264 Hundley c 4 0 3 0 0 0 .272 Stratton p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Moncrief ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .429 Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Gomez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 38 5 11 4 3 7

Arizona 200 011 000 0—4 10 0 San Francisco 000 000 310 1—5 11 2

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Stratton in the 5th. b-popped out for Crick in the 7th. c-singled for Jones in the 8th. d-grounded out for Sandoval in the 8th. e-walked for Hernandez in the 9th. f-lined out for Dyson in the 9th.

1-ran for Mathis in the 10th.

E_Crawford (5), Sandoval (6). LOB_Arizona 13, San Francisco 7. 2B_Peralta (22), Martinez (14), Marte (5), Span (24), Sandoval (3), Parker (3), Hundley (17). 3B_Martinez (3). HR_Pence (9), off Walker. RBIs_Peralta (35), Goldschmidt (88), Martinez (54), Parker 2 (7), Pence 2 (47). CS_Parker (1). SF_Goldschmidt. S_Rosales.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 10 (Peralta, Pollock, Lamb 2, Descalso 3, Marte 3); San Francisco 2 (Jones 2). RISP_Arizona 2 for 16; San Francisco 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Peralta, Posey, Crawford. GIDP_Crawford, Posey.

DP_Arizona 2 (Marte, Goldschmidt), (Rosales, Marte, Goldschmidt).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker 6 6 3 3 0 6 108 3.60 Barrett, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 15 0.77 Chafin, H, 12 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 6 2.58 Hernandez, BS, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.09 McFarland, L, 4-4 1 2-3 3 1 1 2 0 18 3.66 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stratton 5 5 3 2 4 4 95 6.63 Crick 2 3 1 0 0 2 42 2.60 Gearrin 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.12 Dyson 1 2 0 0 1 0 23 6.00 Strickland, W, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 2.20

Walker pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Chafin pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0, Hernandez 2-1. HBP_Stratton (Lamb). WP_Hernandez. PB_Hundley (4).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Ben May; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:38. A_39,532 (41,915).

