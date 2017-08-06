Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peralta lf
|6
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Pollock cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.324
|Martinez rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.289
|Descalso 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Herrmann ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.160
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Marte ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Mathis c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|1-Blanco pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Iannetta c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Walker p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Barrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rosales 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Totals
|38
|4
|10
|3
|6
|6
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Span cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Jones 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.094
|c-Tomlinson ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Sandoval 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|d-Posey ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.325
|Parker lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.267
|Pence rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.248
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Hundley c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Stratton p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Moncrief ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Gomez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|4
|3
|7
|Arizona
|200
|011
|000
|0—4
|10
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|310
|1—5
|11
|2
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Stratton in the 5th. b-popped out for Crick in the 7th. c-singled for Jones in the 8th. d-grounded out for Sandoval in the 8th. e-walked for Hernandez in the 9th. f-lined out for Dyson in the 9th.
1-ran for Mathis in the 10th.
E_Crawford (5), Sandoval (6). LOB_Arizona 13, San Francisco 7. 2B_Peralta (22), Martinez (14), Marte (5), Span (24), Sandoval (3), Parker (3), Hundley (17). 3B_Martinez (3). HR_Pence (9), off Walker. RBIs_Peralta (35), Goldschmidt (88), Martinez (54), Parker 2 (7), Pence 2 (47). CS_Parker (1). SF_Goldschmidt. S_Rosales.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 10 (Peralta, Pollock, Lamb 2, Descalso 3, Marte 3); San Francisco 2 (Jones 2). RISP_Arizona 2 for 16; San Francisco 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Peralta, Posey, Crawford. GIDP_Crawford, Posey.
DP_Arizona 2 (Marte, Goldschmidt), (Rosales, Marte, Goldschmidt).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|6
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|108
|3.60
|Barrett, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|0.77
|Chafin, H, 12
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2.58
|Hernandez, BS, 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.09
|McFarland, L, 4-4
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|18
|3.66
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stratton
|5
|5
|3
|2
|4
|4
|95
|6.63
|Crick
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|42
|2.60
|Gearrin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.12
|Dyson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|6.00
|Strickland, W, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.20
Walker pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Chafin pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0, Hernandez 2-1. HBP_Stratton (Lamb). WP_Hernandez. PB_Hundley (4).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Ben May; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:38. A_39,532 (41,915).
