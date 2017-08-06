Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4, 10 innings,

Arizona San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi D.Prlta lf 6 1 3 1 Span cf 5 1 1 0 Pollock cf 5 1 0 0 R.Jones 1b 3 0 0 0 Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0 Tmlnson ph-3b 1 1 1 0 Gldschm 1b 4 0 1 1 Crwford ss 5 0 1 0 J.Mrtin rf 4 0 3 1 Sndoval 3b 3 1 1 0 Dscalso 2b 4 0 0 0 Posey ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 J.Prker lf 5 1 2 2 D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Pence rf 4 1 1 2 Hrrmann ph 0 0 0 0 Panik 2b 3 0 1 0 McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0 Hundley c 4 0 3 0 K.Marte ss 4 0 1 0 Strtton p 1 0 0 0 Mathis c 4 1 1 0 Mncrief ph 1 0 0 0 G.Blnco pr 0 0 0 0 Crick p 0 0 0 0 Innetta c 0 0 0 0 Gomez ph 1 0 0 0 T.Wlker p 3 1 1 0 Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 Barrett p 0 0 0 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 Rosales 2b 1 0 0 0 G.Hrnan ph 1 0 0 0 Strckln p 0 0 0 0 Totals 38 4 10 3 Totals 38 5 11 4

Arizona 200 011 000 0—4 San Francisco 000 000 310 1—5

E_Crawford (5), Sandoval (6). DP_Arizona 2. LOB_Arizona 13, San Francisco 7. 2B_D.Peralta (22), J.Martinez (14), K.Marte (5), Span (24), Sandoval (3), J.Parker (3), Hundley (17). 3B_J.Martinez (3). HR_Pence (9). CS_J.Parker (1). SF_Goldschmidt (3). S_Rosales (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Walker 6 6 3 3 0 6 Barrett H,1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Chafin H,12 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Hernandez BS,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 McFarland L,4-4 1 2-3 3 1 1 2 0 San Francisco Stratton 5 5 3 2 4 4 Crick 2 3 1 0 0 2 Gearrin 1 0 0 0 0 0 Dyson 1 2 0 0 1 0 Strickland W,2-2 1 0 0 0 1 0

T.Walker pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Chafin pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Stratton (Lamb). WP_Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Ben May; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:38. A_39,532 (41,915).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.