Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4, 10 innings,

|Arizona
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Prlta lf
|6
|1
|3
|1
|Span cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Pollock cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|R.Jones 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tmlnson ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Crwford ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|J.Mrtin rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Sndoval 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dscalso 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Posey ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Prker lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|D.Hrnnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pence rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Hrrmann ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McFrlnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hundley c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|K.Marte ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Strtton p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mathis c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mncrief ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Blnco pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Innetta c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gomez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Wlker p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosales 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hrnan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strckln p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|4
|10
|3
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|4
|Arizona
|200
|011
|000
|0—4
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|310
|1—5
E_Crawford (5), Sandoval (6). DP_Arizona 2. LOB_Arizona 13, San Francisco 7. 2B_D.Peralta (22), J.Martinez (14), K.Marte (5), Span (24), Sandoval (3), J.Parker (3), Hundley (17). 3B_J.Martinez (3). HR_Pence (9). CS_J.Parker (1). SF_Goldschmidt (3). S_Rosales (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Walker
|6
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Barrett H,1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chafin H,12
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hernandez BS,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McFarland L,4-4
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|San Francisco
|Stratton
|5
|5
|3
|2
|4
|4
|Crick
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Gearrin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dyson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Strickland W,2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
T.Walker pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Chafin pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Stratton (Lamb). WP_Hernandez.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Ben May; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:38. A_39,532 (41,915).
