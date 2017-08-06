501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4,…

Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4, 10 innings,

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 1:08 am 08/06/2017 01:08am
Share
Arizona San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
D.Prlta lf 6 1 3 1 Span cf 5 1 1 0
Pollock cf 5 1 0 0 R.Jones 1b 3 0 0 0
Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0 Tmlnson ph-3b 1 1 1 0
Gldschm 1b 4 0 1 1 Crwford ss 5 0 1 0
J.Mrtin rf 4 0 3 1 Sndoval 3b 3 1 1 0
Dscalso 2b 4 0 0 0 Posey ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 J.Prker lf 5 1 2 2
D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Pence rf 4 1 1 2
Hrrmann ph 0 0 0 0 Panik 2b 3 0 1 0
McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0 Hundley c 4 0 3 0
K.Marte ss 4 0 1 0 Strtton p 1 0 0 0
Mathis c 4 1 1 0 Mncrief ph 1 0 0 0
G.Blnco pr 0 0 0 0 Crick p 0 0 0 0
Innetta c 0 0 0 0 Gomez ph 1 0 0 0
T.Wlker p 3 1 1 0 Gearrin p 0 0 0 0
Barrett p 0 0 0 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0
Rosales 2b 1 0 0 0 G.Hrnan ph 1 0 0 0
Strckln p 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 4 10 3 Totals 38 5 11 4
Arizona 200 011 000 0—4
San Francisco 000 000 310 1—5

E_Crawford (5), Sandoval (6). DP_Arizona 2. LOB_Arizona 13, San Francisco 7. 2B_D.Peralta (22), J.Martinez (14), K.Marte (5), Span (24), Sandoval (3), J.Parker (3), Hundley (17). 3B_J.Martinez (3). HR_Pence (9). CS_J.Parker (1). SF_Goldschmidt (3). S_Rosales (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Walker 6 6 3 3 0 6
Barrett H,1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Chafin H,12 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Hernandez BS,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
McFarland L,4-4 1 2-3 3 1 1 2 0
San Francisco
Stratton 5 5 3 2 4 4
Crick 2 3 1 0 0 2
Gearrin 1 0 0 0 0 0
Dyson 1 2 0 0 1 0
Strickland W,2-2 1 0 0 0 1 0

T.Walker pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Chafin pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Stratton (Lamb). WP_Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Ben May; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:38. A_39,532 (41,915).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?