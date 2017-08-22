Giants 2, Brewers 0

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thames 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Walker 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Braun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Santana rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|d-Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Davies p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|b-Villar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Drake p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Torres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|3
|5
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Span cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Tomlinson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Parker lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Pence rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Sandoval 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|1-Calixte pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Hundley c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Jones 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|Stratton p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Moncrief ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Cain p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Hernandez ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|2
|3
|8
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|200
|00x—2
|9
|1
a-struck out for Stratton in the 6th. b-struck out for Davies in the 7th. c-struck out for Melancon in the 8th. d-struck out for Broxton in the 9th.
1-ran for Sandoval in the 8th.
E_Crawford (7). LOB_Milwaukee 7, San Francisco 11. 2B_Crawford (23), Sandoval (6). RBIs_Crawford (61), Hundley (22). SB_Parker (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Shaw, Santana, Aguilar); San Francisco 6 (Span, Pence, Crawford 2, Jones, Stratton). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 5; San Francisco 1 for 12.
Runners moved up_Hundley 2.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Tomlinson, Crawford, Jones).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, L, 14-7
|6
|7
|2
|2
|2
|5
|98
|4.21
|Drake
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.86
|Torres
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.86
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stratton, W, 2-2
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|102
|3.98
|Cain, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.15
|Melancon, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.51
|Dyson, S, 11-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|5.32
HBP_Torres (Sandoval). WP_Drake.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:45. A_39,341 (41,915).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.