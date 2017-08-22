Giants 2, Brewers 0

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Thames 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Walker 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .278 Braun lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286 Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Santana rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .267 Vogt c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .228 Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .229 d-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .280 Davies p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .105 b-Villar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Drake p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 0 4 0 3 5

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Span cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .271 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Tomlinson 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Parker lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .276 Pence rf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .262 Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .233 Sandoval 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .229 1-Calixte pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Hundley c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .263 Jones 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .190 Stratton p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Moncrief ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Cain p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .172 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Hernandez ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Totals 33 2 9 2 3 8

Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 4 0 San Francisco 000 200 00x—2 9 1

a-struck out for Stratton in the 6th. b-struck out for Davies in the 7th. c-struck out for Melancon in the 8th. d-struck out for Broxton in the 9th.

1-ran for Sandoval in the 8th.

E_Crawford (7). LOB_Milwaukee 7, San Francisco 11. 2B_Crawford (23), Sandoval (6). RBIs_Crawford (61), Hundley (22). SB_Parker (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Shaw, Santana, Aguilar); San Francisco 6 (Span, Pence, Crawford 2, Jones, Stratton). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 5; San Francisco 1 for 12.

Runners moved up_Hundley 2.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Tomlinson, Crawford, Jones).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies, L, 14-7 6 7 2 2 2 5 98 4.21 Drake 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 4.86 Torres 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.86 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stratton, W, 2-2 6 4 0 0 2 1 102 3.98 Cain, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.15 Melancon, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.51 Dyson, S, 11-16 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 5.32

HBP_Torres (Sandoval). WP_Drake.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:45. A_39,341 (41,915).

