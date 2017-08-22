501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Giants 2, Brewers 0

Giants 2, Brewers 0

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 1:10 am 08/22/2017 01:10am
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Thames 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Walker 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .278
Braun lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286
Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Santana rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .267
Vogt c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .228
Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .229
d-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .280
Davies p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .105
b-Villar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Drake p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 0 4 0 3 5
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Span cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .271
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tomlinson 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Parker lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .276
Pence rf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .262
Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .233
Sandoval 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .229
1-Calixte pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Hundley c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .263
Jones 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .190
Stratton p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Moncrief ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Cain p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .172
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Hernandez ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Totals 33 2 9 2 3 8
Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 4 0
San Francisco 000 200 00x—2 9 1

a-struck out for Stratton in the 6th. b-struck out for Davies in the 7th. c-struck out for Melancon in the 8th. d-struck out for Broxton in the 9th.

1-ran for Sandoval in the 8th.

E_Crawford (7). LOB_Milwaukee 7, San Francisco 11. 2B_Crawford (23), Sandoval (6). RBIs_Crawford (61), Hundley (22). SB_Parker (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Shaw, Santana, Aguilar); San Francisco 6 (Span, Pence, Crawford 2, Jones, Stratton). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 5; San Francisco 1 for 12.

Runners moved up_Hundley 2.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Tomlinson, Crawford, Jones).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies, L, 14-7 6 7 2 2 2 5 98 4.21
Drake 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 4.86
Torres 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.86
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stratton, W, 2-2 6 4 0 0 2 1 102 3.98
Cain, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.15
Melancon, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.51
Dyson, S, 11-16 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 5.32

HBP_Torres (Sandoval). WP_Drake.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:45. A_39,341 (41,915).

