Giants 11, Athletics 2

|Oakland
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ra.Dvis cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Span cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Hrnan cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|R.Jones 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|K.Davis lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Belt 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Posey c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Pinder rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Hundley c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Crwford ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Maxwell c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tmlnson ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grveman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pence rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Canha ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mncrief rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Si.Cstr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Prker lf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Brugman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Panik 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Chris.S p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blach p
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Gomez ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|37
|11
|13
|11
|Oakland
|000
|100
|010—
|2
|San Francisco
|430
|040
|00x—11
DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_Oakland 5, San Francisco 5. 2B_Semien (6), Span (23), Belt (27), Pence (10), J.Parker 2 (2). HR_Ra.Davis (5), Belt (18), Blach (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Graveman L,2-3
|2
|8
|7
|7
|1
|0
|Castro
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|4
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|San Francisco
|Blach W,7-7
|8
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Gearrin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Graveman.
Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:28. A_39,883 (41,915).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.