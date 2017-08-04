Giants 11, Athletics 2

Oakland San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Ra.Dvis cf 4 1 1 1 Span cf 4 1 1 0 Semien ss 4 0 1 0 G.Hrnan cf 1 0 1 0 Lowrie 2b 4 1 1 0 R.Jones 3b 5 2 2 1 K.Davis lf 4 0 1 0 Belt 1b 4 2 2 2 Healy 1b 4 0 0 0 Posey c 4 1 1 1 Pinder rf 4 0 2 0 Hundley c 1 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 1 1 Crwford ss 4 1 1 1 Maxwell c 2 0 0 0 Tmlnson ss 0 0 0 0 Grveman p 0 0 0 0 Pence rf 3 1 1 0 Canha ph 1 0 0 0 Mncrief rf 1 0 0 0 Si.Cstr p 0 0 0 0 J.Prker lf 4 1 3 3 Brugman ph 1 0 0 0 Panik 2b 2 1 0 0 Chris.S p 1 0 0 0 Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 Blach p 3 1 1 3 Gomez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 37 11 13 11

Oakland 000 100 010— 2 San Francisco 430 040 00x—11

DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_Oakland 5, San Francisco 5. 2B_Semien (6), Span (23), Belt (27), Pence (10), J.Parker 2 (2). HR_Ra.Davis (5), Belt (18), Blach (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Graveman L,2-3 2 8 7 7 1 0 Castro 2 0 0 0 0 2 Smith 4 5 4 4 2 2 San Francisco Blach W,7-7 8 6 2 2 1 4 Gearrin 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Graveman.

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:28. A_39,883 (41,915).

