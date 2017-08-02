Giants 10, Athletics 4

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Tomlinson lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|Belt 1b
|5
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Posey c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.333
|Pence rf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.243
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Hundley dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.262
|Hwang 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.154
|Panik 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Totals
|41
|10
|14
|10
|4
|5
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joyce rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.229
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Davis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|a-Pinder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Healy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Maxwell c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|b-Lavarnway ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.202
|Brugman cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|3
|5
|San Francisco
|510
|103
|000—10
|14
|1
|Oakland
|110
|020
|000—
|4
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Alonso in the 9th. b-singled for Maxwell in the 9th.
E_Samardzija (1), Alonso (6). LOB_San Francisco 8, Oakland 5. 2B_Hernandez (13), Belt (26), Posey (22), Hundley (16), Joyce (19). 3B_Tomlinson (2). HR_Hundley (5), off Manaea; Belt (17), off Brady; Pence (8), off Brady; Joyce (14), off Samardzija. RBIs_Tomlinson (6), Belt (49), Posey 2 (47), Pence 3 (45), Crawford (54), Hundley 2 (19), Joyce 3 (42), Alonso (49). SF_Joyce.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Hernandez, Tomlinson, Pence, Crawford, Panik); Oakland 2 (Healy, Brugman). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 15; Oakland 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Belt, Posey. GIDP_Hernandez, Joyce.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Panik, Crawford, Belt); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Alonso).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija, W, 6-11
|8
|6
|4
|3
|2
|5
|118
|4.77
|Osich
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|5.67
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, L, 8-6
|3
|9
|6
|2
|1
|1
|70
|3.88
|Brady
|6
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|72
|4.15
WP_Brady, Osich.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_2:41. A_38,871 (37,090).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.