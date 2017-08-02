501.5
Giants 10, Athletics 4

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 1:02 am 08/02/2017 01:02am
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .260
Tomlinson lf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .261
Belt 1b 5 3 2 1 0 1 .242
Posey c 4 1 3 2 1 0 .333
Pence rf 5 1 1 3 0 1 .243
Crawford ss 5 1 0 1 0 1 .227
Hundley dh 5 1 2 2 0 1 .262
Hwang 3b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .154
Panik 2b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .266
Totals 41 10 14 10 4 5
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Joyce rf 3 1 2 3 0 0 .229
Semien ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .236
Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Davis lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .238
Alonso 1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .267
a-Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Healy dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Maxwell c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .231
b-Lavarnway ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Chapman 3b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .202
Brugman cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .277
Totals 32 4 7 4 3 5
San Francisco 510 103 000—10 14 1
Oakland 110 020 000— 4 7 1

a-grounded out for Alonso in the 9th. b-singled for Maxwell in the 9th.

E_Samardzija (1), Alonso (6). LOB_San Francisco 8, Oakland 5. 2B_Hernandez (13), Belt (26), Posey (22), Hundley (16), Joyce (19). 3B_Tomlinson (2). HR_Hundley (5), off Manaea; Belt (17), off Brady; Pence (8), off Brady; Joyce (14), off Samardzija. RBIs_Tomlinson (6), Belt (49), Posey 2 (47), Pence 3 (45), Crawford (54), Hundley 2 (19), Joyce 3 (42), Alonso (49). SF_Joyce.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Hernandez, Tomlinson, Pence, Crawford, Panik); Oakland 2 (Healy, Brugman). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 15; Oakland 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Belt, Posey. GIDP_Hernandez, Joyce.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Panik, Crawford, Belt); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Alonso).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija, W, 6-11 8 6 4 3 2 5 118 4.77
Osich 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 5.67
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea, L, 8-6 3 9 6 2 1 1 70 3.88
Brady 6 5 4 4 3 4 72 4.15

WP_Brady, Osich.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_2:41. A_38,871 (37,090).

