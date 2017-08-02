Giants 10, Athletics 4

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .260 Tomlinson lf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .261 Belt 1b 5 3 2 1 0 1 .242 Posey c 4 1 3 2 1 0 .333 Pence rf 5 1 1 3 0 1 .243 Crawford ss 5 1 0 1 0 1 .227 Hundley dh 5 1 2 2 0 1 .262 Hwang 3b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .154 Panik 2b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .266 Totals 41 10 14 10 4 5

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Joyce rf 3 1 2 3 0 0 .229 Semien ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .236 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Davis lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .238 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .267 a-Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Healy dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Maxwell c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .231 b-Lavarnway ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Chapman 3b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .202 Brugman cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .277 Totals 32 4 7 4 3 5

San Francisco 510 103 000—10 14 1 Oakland 110 020 000— 4 7 1

a-grounded out for Alonso in the 9th. b-singled for Maxwell in the 9th.

E_Samardzija (1), Alonso (6). LOB_San Francisco 8, Oakland 5. 2B_Hernandez (13), Belt (26), Posey (22), Hundley (16), Joyce (19). 3B_Tomlinson (2). HR_Hundley (5), off Manaea; Belt (17), off Brady; Pence (8), off Brady; Joyce (14), off Samardzija. RBIs_Tomlinson (6), Belt (49), Posey 2 (47), Pence 3 (45), Crawford (54), Hundley 2 (19), Joyce 3 (42), Alonso (49). SF_Joyce.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Hernandez, Tomlinson, Pence, Crawford, Panik); Oakland 2 (Healy, Brugman). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 15; Oakland 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Belt, Posey. GIDP_Hernandez, Joyce.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Panik, Crawford, Belt); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Alonso).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Samardzija, W, 6-11 8 6 4 3 2 5 118 4.77 Osich 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 5.67 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea, L, 8-6 3 9 6 2 1 1 70 3.88 Brady 6 5 4 4 3 4 72 4.15

WP_Brady, Osich.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_2:41. A_38,871 (37,090).

