Giants 10, Athletics 4

|San Francisco
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|G.Hrnan cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Joyce rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Tmlnson lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Belt 1b
|5
|3
|2
|1
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Posey c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|K.Davis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pence rf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Crwford ss
|5
|1
|0
|1
|Pinder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hundley dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Healy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hwang 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maxwell c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Panik 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Lvrnway ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Chpmn 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Brugman cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|41
|10
|14
|10
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|San Francisco
|510
|103
|000—10
|Oakland
|110
|020
|000—
|4
E_Alonso (6), Samardzija (1). DP_San Francisco 1, Oakland 1. LOB_San Francisco 8, Oakland 5. 2B_G.Hernandez (13), Belt (26), Posey (22), Hundley (16), Joyce (19). 3B_Tomlinson (2). HR_Belt (17), Pence (8), Hundley (5), Joyce (14). SF_Joyce (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Samardzija W,6-11
|8
|6
|4
|3
|2
|5
|Osich
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|Manaea L,8-6
|3
|9
|6
|2
|1
|1
|Brady
|6
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
WP_Brady, Osich.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_2:41. A_38,871 (37,090).
