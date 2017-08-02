Giants 10, Athletics 4

San Francisco Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi G.Hrnan cf 5 1 2 0 Joyce rf 3 1 2 3 Tmlnson lf 4 2 2 1 Semien ss 4 1 1 0 Belt 1b 5 3 2 1 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 Posey c 4 1 3 2 K.Davis lf 3 0 0 0 Pence rf 5 1 1 3 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 1 Crwford ss 5 1 0 1 Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 Hundley dh 5 1 2 2 Healy dh 4 0 0 0 Hwang 3b 3 0 0 0 Maxwell c 3 0 0 0 Panik 2b 5 0 2 0 Lvrnway ph 1 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 2 1 1 0 Brugman cf 4 1 1 0 Totals 41 10 14 10 Totals 32 4 7 4

San Francisco 510 103 000—10 Oakland 110 020 000— 4

E_Alonso (6), Samardzija (1). DP_San Francisco 1, Oakland 1. LOB_San Francisco 8, Oakland 5. 2B_G.Hernandez (13), Belt (26), Posey (22), Hundley (16), Joyce (19). 3B_Tomlinson (2). HR_Belt (17), Pence (8), Hundley (5), Joyce (14). SF_Joyce (5).

IP H R ER BB SO San Francisco Samardzija W,6-11 8 6 4 3 2 5 Osich 1 1 0 0 1 0 Oakland Manaea L,8-6 3 9 6 2 1 1 Brady 6 5 4 4 3 4

WP_Brady, Osich.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_2:41. A_38,871 (37,090).

