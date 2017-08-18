501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Friday's Time Schedule

Friday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press August 18, 2017 10:32 am 08/18/2017 10:32am
Share
All Times EDT
BASEBALL

Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

WNBA

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Seattle, 10 p.m.

MLS

New York at Portland, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?