Foltynewicz, Freeman power Braves past Marlins, 7-2

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 10:18 pm 08/05/2017 10:18pm
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Mike Foltzynewicz had a career-high 11 strikeouts, Freddie Freeman hit a three-run homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 7-2 on Saturday night.

Miami led 1-0 in the sixth when Giancarlo Stanton slugged his 36th homer, most in the majors. One night after homering twice, Stanton crushed Foltynewicz’s fastball deep into the seats in the left field , but the Braves took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning on Freeman’s RBI single and Nick Markakis’ RBI double.

Freeman hit his 20th homer and Brandon Phillips had a two-run single in a five-run seventh.

Foltynewicz (10-6) struck out eight of the first 12 batters he faced. He allowed four hits and one run in 6 1/3 innings and did not issue a walk for the first time in 15 starts.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
