Feline fight: No Rally Cat as St. Louis Cardinals mascot

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 10:49 am 08/25/2017 10:49am
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Rally Cat won’t be spending time frolicking as the mascot of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The frisky feline ran onto the field during a game with the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 9 and was a good luck charm. Yadier Molina hit a grand slam on the next pitch after the cat was retrieved by a groundskeeper.

The four-month-old tabby disappeared and the St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach captured it the next day. The Cardinals announced plans to adopt the cat, host a Rally Cat Appreciation Day on Sept. 10 and let it live in the clubhouse.

But the nonprofit balked, saying the team wanted to exploit the cat rather than take care of it.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the Cardinals dispute that claim, but they don’t want to get into a cat fight.

The group is looking for someone to adopt the kitten after it gains more weight.

