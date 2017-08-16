Dodgers beat White Sox 6-1 to move 50 games above .500

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fifty over .500.

The Dodgers hit that mark for the first time since September 1953 with a come-from-behind 6-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

It’s just the fourth time in franchise history they’ve been that many games over.

“Our focus isn’t on being 50, 60 games over .500,” Los Angeles third baseman Justin Turner said. “We’re trying to figure out how to win the World Series.”

That hasn’t happened since 1988.

“We just want to win,” starting pitcher Alex Wood said. “We’re not really thinking about how much we’ve won.”

Joc Pederson got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the go-ahead run in a five-run eighth inning for the Dodgers (84-34).

Pederson was hit in the upper right thigh by a pitch from Jake Petricka, forcing home Yasmani Grandal with two outs and opening the floodgates for a Dodgers offense that had been stifled most of the game.

By the end of the inning, Los Angeles had batted around in taking a 6-1 lead. Pinch-hitter Austin Barnes and Corey Seager each added a two-run single.

“When the game is close, we have a good chance to win it,” manager Dave Roberts said.

Petricka relieved Aaron Bummer with the bases loaded. Cody Bellinger grounded into a fielder’s choice and stole second before Bummer issued consecutive walks to Grandal and Yasiel Puig.

“For the most part I got ground balls, but they found holes,” Petricka said. “I always think attack. After I hit Pederson I just focused on the next batter.”

Brandon Morrow (5-0) got the win with an inning of scoreless relief. Juan Minaya (1-1) took the loss.

The Dodgers tied the game 1-all in the sixth on Logan Forsythe’s sacrifice fly.

Chicago led 1-0 after Tim Anderson hit his 14th homer on the first pitch of the game from Wood, who remained 14-1. The left-hander retired 14 of 15 batters after giving up a single in the second, but didn’t figure in the decision. He was trying to join injured teammate Clayton Kershaw as a 15-game winner.

Wood allowed one run and six hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked one.

“I didn’t feel like I had my best stuff,” Wood said. “I just had to hold us in there until we had that offensive explosion.”

The White Sox, who had won four of six, have lost six straight road games and 10 of their last 11. Before their recent surge at home, the last-place White Sox were 3-19 in their previous 22 games.

Chicago starter Miguel Gonzalez gave up one run and five hits over six innings, striking out four and walking three.

COMING HOME

Gonzalez, born in Mexico, played baseball at Los Angeles Mission College before being signed by the Angels as an amateur free agent in 2004. He recalled attending Dodgers games and sitting in the outfield bleachers in the 1990s. “There was a lot of emotion out there for me,” he said. “I was a little nervous, but after the first pitch I settled in. I will never forget this game for the rest of my life.” Gonzalez’s wife gave birth three days ago in Chicago and couldn’t travel.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Reinstated RHP Dylan Covey (left oblique strain) from the 10-day DL. … 3B Matt Davidson (bruised right wrist) had a setback last weekend when he experienced irritation. He will continue his rehab program. … C Geovany Soto (right elbow surgery) is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Dodgers: 1B Adrian Gonzalez (lumbar disk herniation) will go on a rehab assignment at Class A Rancho Cucamonga before flying with the team Thursday to Detroit, where he is expected to play. … Los Angeles reinstated INF-OF Rob Segedin from the 60-day DL after he missed 102 games with a right big toe strain and right wrist surgery. He went 1 for 4 with a run scored in two games with the big league team before going on the DL.

UP NEXT

White Sox: LHP Carlos Rodon (1-4, 6.29 ERA) makes his second career start against the Dodgers. He lost to them on July 19, allowing five runs and seven hits in a season-low 3 2/3 innings.

Dodgers: RHP Yu Darvish (8-9, 3.81) makes his home debut for the Dodgers after going 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in his first two starts since being acquired from Texas at the July 31 trade deadline. He has struck out 20 and walked three with Los Angeles.

