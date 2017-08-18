Dodgers activate Adrian Gonzalez from disabled list

DETROIT (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated first baseman Adrian Gonzalez from the disabled list, and he’s set to start Friday night against Detroit.

The 35-year-old Gonzalez has missed over two months because of a herniated lumbar disk. He last played for the Dodgers on June 11.

Gonzalez went 6 for 31 with a home run and six RBIs during a nine-game rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga and Triple-A Oklahoma City.

