Dodgers 8, Tigers 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor ss 5 1 4 2 0 0 .310 Seager dh 4 0 1 3 0 1 .310 Turner 3b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .345 Bellinger lf 3 0 0 0 2 2 .275 Grandal c 4 1 1 0 1 1 .263 Puig rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .252 Gonzalez 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .254 Forsythe 2b 3 3 2 1 1 0 .247 Pederson cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .215 a-Hernandez ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Totals 35 8 12 8 6 7

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kinsler 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .246 Mahtook cf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .302 Upton lf 5 3 4 3 0 1 .285 Cabrera 1b 5 0 2 1 0 2 .257 Castellanos 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .246 Martinez dh 5 1 2 1 0 2 .258 McCann c 5 0 2 0 0 1 .261 Presley rf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .314 Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Totals 40 5 14 5 3 11

Los Angeles 040 201 001—8 12 0 Detroit 201 001 001—5 14 0

a-struck out for Pederson in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 8, Detroit 11. 2B_Taylor 2 (29), Grandal (24), Gonzalez (12), Forsythe (13), Pederson (18), Mahtook (12), Upton (34), Cabrera (20). HR_Upton (24), off Hill; Martinez (10), off Fields; Upton (25), off Jansen. RBIs_Taylor 2 (58), Seager 3 (62), Gonzalez (24), Forsythe (27), Pederson (33), Upton 3 (88), Cabrera (54), Martinez (47). SB_Taylor (14), Kinsler 2 (11). SF_Seager, Gonzalez.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Turner, Bellinger, Grandal 2, Gonzalez); Detroit 5 (Kinsler, Castellanos, Martinez, McCann, Iglesias). RISP_Los Angeles 6 for 16; Detroit 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Turner. FIDP_Gonzalez. GIDP_Seager, Iglesias.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Taylor, Forsythe, Gonzalez); Detroit 2 (Kinsler, Iglesias, Cabrera), (Castellanos, Mahtook).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill, W, 9-4 5 6 3 3 3 5 84 3.54 Fields 1 2 1 1 0 1 21 2.62 Baez, H, 21 2 3 0 0 0 2 33 1.74 Jansen 1 3 1 1 0 3 23 1.35 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zimmermann, L, 7-10 5 1-3 10 7 7 2 5 91 5.87 Stumpf 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 10 2.62 Saupold 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.47 Boyd 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 2 30 5.70 Jimenez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 11.70

Inherited runners-scored_Stumpf 2-1, Jimenez 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:20. A_32,801 (41,681).

