Dodgers 8, Tigers 5

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor ss
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.310
|Seager dh
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.310
|Turner 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.345
|Bellinger lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.275
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Puig rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Gonzalez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Forsythe 2b
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.247
|Pederson cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|a-Hernandez ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|8
|6
|7
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Mahtook cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Upton lf
|5
|3
|4
|3
|0
|1
|.285
|Cabrera 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.257
|Castellanos 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.258
|McCann c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Presley rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.314
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Totals
|40
|5
|14
|5
|3
|11
|Los Angeles
|040
|201
|001—8
|12
|0
|Detroit
|201
|001
|001—5
|14
|0
a-struck out for Pederson in the 8th.
LOB_Los Angeles 8, Detroit 11. 2B_Taylor 2 (29), Grandal (24), Gonzalez (12), Forsythe (13), Pederson (18), Mahtook (12), Upton (34), Cabrera (20). HR_Upton (24), off Hill; Martinez (10), off Fields; Upton (25), off Jansen. RBIs_Taylor 2 (58), Seager 3 (62), Gonzalez (24), Forsythe (27), Pederson (33), Upton 3 (88), Cabrera (54), Martinez (47). SB_Taylor (14), Kinsler 2 (11). SF_Seager, Gonzalez.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Turner, Bellinger, Grandal 2, Gonzalez); Detroit 5 (Kinsler, Castellanos, Martinez, McCann, Iglesias). RISP_Los Angeles 6 for 16; Detroit 3 for 14.
Runners moved up_Turner. FIDP_Gonzalez. GIDP_Seager, Iglesias.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Taylor, Forsythe, Gonzalez); Detroit 2 (Kinsler, Iglesias, Cabrera), (Castellanos, Mahtook).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 9-4
|5
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|84
|3.54
|Fields
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|2.62
|Baez, H, 21
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|1.74
|Jansen
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|23
|1.35
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann, L, 7-10
|5
|1-3
|10
|7
|7
|2
|5
|91
|5.87
|Stumpf
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10
|2.62
|Saupold
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.47
|Boyd
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|30
|5.70
|Jimenez
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11.70
Inherited runners-scored_Stumpf 2-1, Jimenez 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:20. A_32,801 (41,681).
