Dodgers 8, Tigers 5

By The Associated Press August 18, 2017 10:42 pm
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor ss 5 1 4 2 0 0 .310
Seager dh 4 0 1 3 0 1 .310
Turner 3b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .345
Bellinger lf 3 0 0 0 2 2 .275
Grandal c 4 1 1 0 1 1 .263
Puig rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .252
Gonzalez 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .254
Forsythe 2b 3 3 2 1 1 0 .247
Pederson cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .215
a-Hernandez ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Totals 35 8 12 8 6 7
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kinsler 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .246
Mahtook cf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .302
Upton lf 5 3 4 3 0 1 .285
Cabrera 1b 5 0 2 1 0 2 .257
Castellanos 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .246
Martinez dh 5 1 2 1 0 2 .258
McCann c 5 0 2 0 0 1 .261
Presley rf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .314
Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Totals 40 5 14 5 3 11
Los Angeles 040 201 001—8 12 0
Detroit 201 001 001—5 14 0

a-struck out for Pederson in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 8, Detroit 11. 2B_Taylor 2 (29), Grandal (24), Gonzalez (12), Forsythe (13), Pederson (18), Mahtook (12), Upton (34), Cabrera (20). HR_Upton (24), off Hill; Martinez (10), off Fields; Upton (25), off Jansen. RBIs_Taylor 2 (58), Seager 3 (62), Gonzalez (24), Forsythe (27), Pederson (33), Upton 3 (88), Cabrera (54), Martinez (47). SB_Taylor (14), Kinsler 2 (11). SF_Seager, Gonzalez.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Turner, Bellinger, Grandal 2, Gonzalez); Detroit 5 (Kinsler, Castellanos, Martinez, McCann, Iglesias). RISP_Los Angeles 6 for 16; Detroit 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Turner. FIDP_Gonzalez. GIDP_Seager, Iglesias.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Taylor, Forsythe, Gonzalez); Detroit 2 (Kinsler, Iglesias, Cabrera), (Castellanos, Mahtook).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, W, 9-4 5 6 3 3 3 5 84 3.54
Fields 1 2 1 1 0 1 21 2.62
Baez, H, 21 2 3 0 0 0 2 33 1.74
Jansen 1 3 1 1 0 3 23 1.35
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann, L, 7-10 5 1-3 10 7 7 2 5 91 5.87
Stumpf 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 10 2.62
Saupold 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.47
Boyd 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 2 30 5.70
Jimenez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 11.70

Inherited runners-scored_Stumpf 2-1, Jimenez 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:20. A_32,801 (41,681).

