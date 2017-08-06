Dodgers 8, Mets 0

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.312
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|Turner 3b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.349
|Cingrani p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Pederson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.264
|Forsythe 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.238
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Hernandez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Puig rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Ryu p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.130
|Farmer 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Totals
|35
|8
|10
|8
|4
|12
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Conforto cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Cespedes lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Flores 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Granderson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Reyes 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Matz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Goeddel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Robles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smoker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Nimmo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Totals
|28
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Los Angeles
|302
|000
|021—8
|10
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|0
a-popped out for Goeddel in the 6th. b-struck out for Cingrani in the 9th. c-walked for Ramos in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 4, New York 2. 2B_Turner (20), Barnes (10). 3B_Taylor (4). HR_Turner (13), off Matz; Bellinger (32), off Smoker. RBIs_Taylor (54), Turner 2 (46), Bellinger 2 (75), Forsythe 2 (23), Barnes (25). SB_Turner 2 (4), Bellinger (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Pederson); New York 1 (Cabrera). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 4; New York 0 for 1.
GIDP_Barnes.
DP_New York 1 (Rosario, Reyes, Flores).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, W, 4-6
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|96
|3.53
|Cingrani
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|6.04
|Jansen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|1.30
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz, L, 2-5
|5
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|7
|102
|5.77
|Goeddel
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.60
|Robles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.17
|Smoker
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|25
|7.32
|Ramos
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|32
|4.01
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, James Hoye; Second, Will Little; Third, Jeff Kellogg.
T_2:59. A_27,077 (41,922).
