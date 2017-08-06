501.5
Dodgers 8, Mets 0

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 11:16 pm 08/06/2017 11:16pm
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor lf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .312
Seager ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .308
Turner 3b 4 3 2 2 0 1 .349
Cingrani p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Pederson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Bellinger 1b 3 2 1 2 1 1 .264
Forsythe 2b 3 1 2 2 1 1 .238
Barnes c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .285
Hernandez cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .220
Puig rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .258
Ryu p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .130
Farmer 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .400
Totals 35 8 10 8 4 12
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Conforto cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .292
Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .258
Cespedes lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Flores 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Granderson rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Reyes 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .221
d’Arnaud c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .182
Matz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Goeddel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Robles p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smoker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Nimmo ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .292
Totals 28 0 1 0 1 13
Los Angeles 302 000 021—8 10 0
New York 000 000 000—0 1 0

a-popped out for Goeddel in the 6th. b-struck out for Cingrani in the 9th. c-walked for Ramos in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 4, New York 2. 2B_Turner (20), Barnes (10). 3B_Taylor (4). HR_Turner (13), off Matz; Bellinger (32), off Smoker. RBIs_Taylor (54), Turner 2 (46), Bellinger 2 (75), Forsythe 2 (23), Barnes (25). SB_Turner 2 (4), Bellinger (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Pederson); New York 1 (Cabrera). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 4; New York 0 for 1.

GIDP_Barnes.

DP_New York 1 (Rosario, Reyes, Flores).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu, W, 4-6 7 1 0 0 0 8 96 3.53
Cingrani 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 6.04
Jansen 1 0 0 0 1 3 24 1.30
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz, L, 2-5 5 1-3 6 5 5 2 7 102 5.77
Goeddel 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.60
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.17
Smoker 1 3 2 2 0 0 25 7.32
Ramos 1 1 1 1 2 3 32 4.01

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, James Hoye; Second, Will Little; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_2:59. A_27,077 (41,922).

