Dodgers 6, White Sox 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Saladino 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|A.Garcia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|d-Narvaez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|L.Garcia lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Moncada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.195
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Gonzalez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Hanson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Minaya p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bummer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Petricka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|1
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Seager ss
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.308
|Turner 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.347
|Bellinger 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.275
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Puig rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.252
|Forsythe 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Pederson cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Wood p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.049
|b-Utley ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Barnes ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.295
|Fields p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cingrani p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|6
|6
|7
|Chicago
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|05x—6
|9
|0
a-struck out for Gonzalez in the 7th. b-walked for Wood in the 7th. c-singled for Morrow in the 8th. d-walked for Smith in the 9th.
LOB_Chicago 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B_L.Garcia (12), Seager (30). HR_Anderson (14), off Wood. RBIs_Anderson (40), Seager 2 (59), Forsythe (25), Pederson (32), Barnes 2 (29). SB_Bellinger (9). SF_Forsythe. S_Gonzalez.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Anderson, L.Garcia, Moncada, Engel, Hanson); Los Angeles 3 (Turner, Grandal 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 7; Los Angeles 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Moncada. FIDP_Forsythe.
DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, A.Garcia).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzalez
|6
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|100
|4.67
|Minaya, L, 1-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|23
|4.76
|Bummer
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|13
|6.00
|Petricka
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|8.05
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood
|7
|6
|1
|1
|0
|6
|79
|2.30
|Morrow, W, 5-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.60
|Fields
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|2.47
|Cingrani
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|5.81
Minaya pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Bummer 1-0, Petricka 3-2, Cingrani 1-0. HBP_Petricka (Pederson). PB_Grandal (12).
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Mike Winters.
T_3:05. A_46,385 (56,000).
