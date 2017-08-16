Dodgers 6, White Sox 1

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Anderson ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .242 Saladino 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .291 A.Garcia rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .308 Smith c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .277 d-Narvaez ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .266 L.Garcia lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .286 Moncada 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .195 Engel cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .204 Gonzalez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Hanson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Minaya p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bummer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Petricka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 1 6 1 1 7

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .306 Seager ss 5 0 2 2 0 3 .308 Turner 3b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .347 Bellinger 1b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .275 Grandal c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .264 Puig rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .252 Forsythe 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .237 Pederson cf 3 1 0 1 0 0 .214 Wood p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .049 b-Utley ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .233 Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Barnes ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .295 Fields p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cingrani p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 6 9 6 6 7

Chicago 100 000 000—1 6 0 Los Angeles 000 001 05x—6 9 0

a-struck out for Gonzalez in the 7th. b-walked for Wood in the 7th. c-singled for Morrow in the 8th. d-walked for Smith in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B_L.Garcia (12), Seager (30). HR_Anderson (14), off Wood. RBIs_Anderson (40), Seager 2 (59), Forsythe (25), Pederson (32), Barnes 2 (29). SB_Bellinger (9). SF_Forsythe. S_Gonzalez.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Anderson, L.Garcia, Moncada, Engel, Hanson); Los Angeles 3 (Turner, Grandal 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 7; Los Angeles 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Moncada. FIDP_Forsythe.

DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, A.Garcia).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzalez 6 5 1 1 3 4 100 4.67 Minaya, L, 1-1 1 1 1 1 1 2 23 4.76 Bummer 1-3 0 2 2 2 0 13 6.00 Petricka 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 22 8.05 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood 7 6 1 1 0 6 79 2.30 Morrow, W, 5-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.60 Fields 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 17 2.47 Cingrani 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 5.81

Minaya pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bummer 1-0, Petricka 3-2, Cingrani 1-0. HBP_Petricka (Pederson). PB_Grandal (12).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Mike Winters.

T_3:05. A_46,385 (56,000).

