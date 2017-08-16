501.5
Dodgers 6, White Sox 1

By The Associated Press August 16, 2017 1:24 am 08/16/2017 01:24am
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Anderson ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .242
Saladino 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .291
A.Garcia rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .308
Smith c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .277
d-Narvaez ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .266
L.Garcia lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .286
Moncada 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .195
Engel cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .204
Gonzalez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Hanson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Minaya p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bummer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Petricka p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 6 1 1 7
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .306
Seager ss 5 0 2 2 0 3 .308
Turner 3b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .347
Bellinger 1b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .275
Grandal c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .264
Puig rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .252
Forsythe 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .237
Pederson cf 3 1 0 1 0 0 .214
Wood p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .049
b-Utley ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .233
Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Barnes ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .295
Fields p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cingrani p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 6 9 6 6 7
Chicago 100 000 000—1 6 0
Los Angeles 000 001 05x—6 9 0

a-struck out for Gonzalez in the 7th. b-walked for Wood in the 7th. c-singled for Morrow in the 8th. d-walked for Smith in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B_L.Garcia (12), Seager (30). HR_Anderson (14), off Wood. RBIs_Anderson (40), Seager 2 (59), Forsythe (25), Pederson (32), Barnes 2 (29). SB_Bellinger (9). SF_Forsythe. S_Gonzalez.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Anderson, L.Garcia, Moncada, Engel, Hanson); Los Angeles 3 (Turner, Grandal 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 7; Los Angeles 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Moncada. FIDP_Forsythe.

DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, A.Garcia).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzalez 6 5 1 1 3 4 100 4.67
Minaya, L, 1-1 1 1 1 1 1 2 23 4.76
Bummer 1-3 0 2 2 2 0 13 6.00
Petricka 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 22 8.05
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wood 7 6 1 1 0 6 79 2.30
Morrow, W, 5-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.60
Fields 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 17 2.47
Cingrani 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 5.81

Minaya pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bummer 1-0, Petricka 3-2, Cingrani 1-0. HBP_Petricka (Pederson). PB_Grandal (12).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Mike Winters.

T_3:05. A_46,385 (56,000).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

