Dodgers 6, Padres 3

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Asuaje 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Pirela lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.301
|Renfroe rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.233
|Myers 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Solarte ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Spangenberg 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Chacin p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|b-Cordoba ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Torres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Capps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Sanchez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|3
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.310
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.308
|Turner 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.344
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|Pederson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Utley 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Forsythe 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Puig rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Ryu p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|a-Farmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Barnes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|5
|6
|6
|San Diego
|001
|110
|000—3
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|003
|11x—6
|8
|0
a-flied out for Ryu in the 5th. b-grounded out for Chacin in the 6th. c-flied out for Watson in the 6th. d-struck out for Baez in the 8th. e-singled for Maton in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 10, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Pirela (20), Renfroe (23), Utley (14). 3B_Spangenberg (2). HR_Myers (24), off Ryu; Bellinger (34), off Capps; Taylor (17), off Maton. RBIs_Renfroe (46), Myers (57), Chacin (4), Taylor (56), Seager 2 (57), Turner (51), Bellinger (79). SB_Chacin (1), Bellinger (8). SF_Turner.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Asuaje 2, Renfroe, Myers, Hedges, Chacin); Los Angeles 6 (Turner, Pederson 4, Grandal). RISP_San Diego 2 for 13; Los Angeles 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Hedges.
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chacin
|5
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|93
|4.06
|Torres
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|8
|5.01
|Stammen, L, 0-2, BS, 2-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|3.71
|Capps
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|20.25
|Maton
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|4.85
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu
|5
|7
|3
|3
|2
|5
|108
|3.63
|Watson, W, 6-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.91
|Morrow, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.70
|Baez, H, 19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|1.85
|Jansen, S, 31-32
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.23
Torres pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:36. A_53,230 (56,000).
