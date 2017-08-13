501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Dodgers 6, Padres 3

Dodgers 6, Padres 3

By The Associated Press August 13, 2017 12:58 am 08/13/2017 12:58am
Share
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Margot cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Asuaje 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Pirela lf 3 1 1 0 2 2 .301
Renfroe rf 5 0 1 1 0 3 .233
Myers 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .241
Solarte ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .270
Spangenberg 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .268
Hedges c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218
Chacin p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .238
b-Cordoba ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .400
Capps p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Sanchez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Totals 37 3 10 3 3 10
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor lf 3 2 2 1 2 1 .310
Seager ss 4 0 2 2 1 1 .308
Turner 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .344
Bellinger 1b 3 1 3 1 1 0 .274
Pederson cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Grandal c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .262
Utley 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .237
Forsythe 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Puig rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .255
Ryu p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125
a-Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .400
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Barnes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Totals 31 6 8 5 6 6
San Diego 001 110 000—3 10 0
Los Angeles 100 003 11x—6 8 0

a-flied out for Ryu in the 5th. b-grounded out for Chacin in the 6th. c-flied out for Watson in the 6th. d-struck out for Baez in the 8th. e-singled for Maton in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 10, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Pirela (20), Renfroe (23), Utley (14). 3B_Spangenberg (2). HR_Myers (24), off Ryu; Bellinger (34), off Capps; Taylor (17), off Maton. RBIs_Renfroe (46), Myers (57), Chacin (4), Taylor (56), Seager 2 (57), Turner (51), Bellinger (79). SB_Chacin (1), Bellinger (8). SF_Turner.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Asuaje 2, Renfroe, Myers, Hedges, Chacin); Los Angeles 6 (Turner, Pederson 4, Grandal). RISP_San Diego 2 for 13; Los Angeles 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Hedges.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chacin 5 4 1 1 4 3 93 4.06
Torres 0 1 2 2 1 0 8 5.01
Stammen, L, 0-2, BS, 2-2 1 1 1 1 1 1 24 3.71
Capps 1 1 1 1 0 0 19 20.25
Maton 1 1 1 1 0 2 14 4.85
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu 5 7 3 3 2 5 108 3.63
Watson, W, 6-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.91
Morrow, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 2.70
Baez, H, 19 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 1.85
Jansen, S, 31-32 1 2 0 0 0 2 17 1.23

Torres pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:36. A_53,230 (56,000).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?