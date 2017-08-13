Dodgers 6, Padres 3

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Margot cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Asuaje 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Pirela lf 3 1 1 0 2 2 .301 Renfroe rf 5 0 1 1 0 3 .233 Myers 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .241 Solarte ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .270 Spangenberg 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .268 Hedges c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Chacin p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .238 b-Cordoba ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .400 Capps p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Sanchez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Totals 37 3 10 3 3 10

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor lf 3 2 2 1 2 1 .310 Seager ss 4 0 2 2 1 1 .308 Turner 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .344 Bellinger 1b 3 1 3 1 1 0 .274 Pederson cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Grandal c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .262 Utley 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .237 Forsythe 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Puig rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .255 Ryu p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125 a-Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .400 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Barnes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Totals 31 6 8 5 6 6

San Diego 001 110 000—3 10 0 Los Angeles 100 003 11x—6 8 0

a-flied out for Ryu in the 5th. b-grounded out for Chacin in the 6th. c-flied out for Watson in the 6th. d-struck out for Baez in the 8th. e-singled for Maton in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 10, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Pirela (20), Renfroe (23), Utley (14). 3B_Spangenberg (2). HR_Myers (24), off Ryu; Bellinger (34), off Capps; Taylor (17), off Maton. RBIs_Renfroe (46), Myers (57), Chacin (4), Taylor (56), Seager 2 (57), Turner (51), Bellinger (79). SB_Chacin (1), Bellinger (8). SF_Turner.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Asuaje 2, Renfroe, Myers, Hedges, Chacin); Los Angeles 6 (Turner, Pederson 4, Grandal). RISP_San Diego 2 for 13; Los Angeles 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Hedges.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chacin 5 4 1 1 4 3 93 4.06 Torres 0 1 2 2 1 0 8 5.01 Stammen, L, 0-2, BS, 2-2 1 1 1 1 1 1 24 3.71 Capps 1 1 1 1 0 0 19 20.25 Maton 1 1 1 1 0 2 14 4.85 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu 5 7 3 3 2 5 108 3.63 Watson, W, 6-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.91 Morrow, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 2.70 Baez, H, 19 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 1.85 Jansen, S, 31-32 1 2 0 0 0 2 17 1.23

Torres pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:36. A_53,230 (56,000).

