Dodgers 3, Tigers 0

By The Associated Press August 19, 2017 7:16 pm 08/19/2017 07:16pm
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .311
Seager ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .309
Turner dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .344
Bellinger rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .274
a-Puig ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Granderson lf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .226
Grandal c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .264
Gonzalez 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .254
Forsythe 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .243
Utley 2b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .234
Totals 31 3 6 3 3 6
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kinsler 2b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .247
Mahtook rf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .297
Upton lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .283
Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .256
Castellanos 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .256
McCann c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .258
Jones cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .151
b-Presley ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .311
Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Totals 30 0 4 0 5 10
Los Angeles 000 000 111—3 6 1
Detroit 000 000 000—0 4 1

a-struck out for Bellinger in the 7th. b-struck out for Jones in the 7th.

E_Grandal (6), Castellanos (17). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Detroit 9. 2B_Kinsler (20). HR_Grandal (16), off Greene. RBIs_Turner (56), Grandal (44), Gonzalez (25).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Forsythe); Detroit 3 (Upton, Cabrera 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 4; Detroit 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Seager, Mahtook. LIDP_Taylor. GIDP_Seager, Turner, Martinez.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Utley, Gonzalez); Detroit 3 (Kinsler, Cabrera), (Iglesias, Kinsler, Cabrera), (Kinsler, Iglesias, Cabrera).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu 5 3 0 0 4 4 89 3.45
Stripling, W, 3-4 2 0 0 0 1 4 32 3.47
Morrow, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.43
Jansen, S, 33-34 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.33
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fulmer, L, 10-11 7 3 1 0 2 6 105 3.60
Wilson 1 2 1 1 1 0 18 3.99
Greene 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 2.87

HBP_Fulmer (Taylor).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chris Segal; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:57. A_37,182 (41,681).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

