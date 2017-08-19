Dodgers 3, Tigers 0

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.311
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Turner dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.344
|Bellinger rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|a-Puig ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Granderson lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.264
|Gonzalez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Forsythe 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Utley 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|3
|6
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.247
|Mahtook rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.283
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Castellanos 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.258
|Jones cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.151
|b-Presley ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|5
|10
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|111—3
|6
|1
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
a-struck out for Bellinger in the 7th. b-struck out for Jones in the 7th.
E_Grandal (6), Castellanos (17). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Detroit 9. 2B_Kinsler (20). HR_Grandal (16), off Greene. RBIs_Turner (56), Grandal (44), Gonzalez (25).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Forsythe); Detroit 3 (Upton, Cabrera 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 4; Detroit 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Seager, Mahtook. LIDP_Taylor. GIDP_Seager, Turner, Martinez.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Utley, Gonzalez); Detroit 3 (Kinsler, Cabrera), (Iglesias, Kinsler, Cabrera), (Kinsler, Iglesias, Cabrera).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu
|5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|4
|89
|3.45
|Stripling, W, 3-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|32
|3.47
|Morrow, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.43
|Jansen, S, 33-34
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.33
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fulmer, L, 10-11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|105
|3.60
|Wilson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|3.99
|Greene
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|2.87
HBP_Fulmer (Taylor).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chris Segal; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:57. A_37,182 (41,681).
