Dodgers 3, Tigers 0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .311 Seager ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .309 Turner dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .344 Bellinger rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .274 a-Puig ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Granderson lf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .226 Grandal c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .264 Gonzalez 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .254 Forsythe 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .243 Utley 2b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .234 Totals 31 3 6 3 3 6

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kinsler 2b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .247 Mahtook rf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .297 Upton lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .283 Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .256 Castellanos 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .256 McCann c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .258 Jones cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .151 b-Presley ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .311 Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Totals 30 0 4 0 5 10

Los Angeles 000 000 111—3 6 1 Detroit 000 000 000—0 4 1

a-struck out for Bellinger in the 7th. b-struck out for Jones in the 7th.

E_Grandal (6), Castellanos (17). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Detroit 9. 2B_Kinsler (20). HR_Grandal (16), off Greene. RBIs_Turner (56), Grandal (44), Gonzalez (25).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Forsythe); Detroit 3 (Upton, Cabrera 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 4; Detroit 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Seager, Mahtook. LIDP_Taylor. GIDP_Seager, Turner, Martinez.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Utley, Gonzalez); Detroit 3 (Kinsler, Cabrera), (Iglesias, Kinsler, Cabrera), (Kinsler, Iglesias, Cabrera).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu 5 3 0 0 4 4 89 3.45 Stripling, W, 3-4 2 0 0 0 1 4 32 3.47 Morrow, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.43 Jansen, S, 33-34 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.33 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fulmer, L, 10-11 7 3 1 0 2 6 105 3.60 Wilson 1 2 1 1 1 0 18 3.99 Greene 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 2.87

HBP_Fulmer (Taylor).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chris Segal; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:57. A_37,182 (41,681).

