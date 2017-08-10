Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.309
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.305
|Turner 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.348
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Utley 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|d-Hernandez ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Pederson cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.226
|Puig rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.259
|Wood p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.051
|a-Barnes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Fields p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Farmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|6
|9
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.299
|Rosales 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|c-Descalso ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Pollock cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.322
|Martinez rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|Marte ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Lamb 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|f-Blanco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Greinke p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Barrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Drury ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|1
|7
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|200—3
|5
|0
|Arizona
|000
|101
|000—2
|7
|0
a-struck out for Wood in the 7th. b-flied out for Barrett in the 7th. c-singled for Rosales in the 8th. d-doubled for Utley in the 9th. e-out on fielder’s choice for Fields in the 9th. f-struck out for Mathis in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 6, Arizona 6. 2B_Bellinger (18), Pederson (17), Hernandez (19), Pollock (23), Martinez (15), Marte (6). HR_Bellinger (33), off Greinke; Goldschmidt (26), off Wood. RBIs_Bellinger (76), Pederson (31), Puig (55), Goldschmidt (90), Martinez (55). CS_Puig (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Farmer 2); Arizona 3 (Lamb 3). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 5; Arizona 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Utley, Goldschmidt. GIDP_Turner, Goldschmidt.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Utley, Bellinger); Arizona 2 (Greinke, Rosales, Goldschmidt), (Mathis, Rosales).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood, W, 14-1
|6
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|88
|2.37
|Fields, H, 8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.61
|Jansen, S, 29-30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.28
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, L, 13-5
|6
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|8
|96
|3.14
|Barrett
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.69
|Bradley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.39
|Chafin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|23
|2.52
Inherited runners-scored_Barrett 1-0. HBP_Jansen (Marte).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:48. A_22,670 (48,633).
