Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .309 Seager ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .305 Turner 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .348 Bellinger 1b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .267 Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Utley 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237 d-Hernandez ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .223 Pederson cf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .226 Puig rf 2 0 1 1 2 0 .259 Wood p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .051 a-Barnes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Fields p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .429 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Totals 30 3 5 3 6 9

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .299 Rosales 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .233 c-Descalso ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .233 Pollock cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .286 Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .322 Martinez rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .288 Marte ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Lamb 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .218 f-Blanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Greinke p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .191 Barrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Drury ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 2 7 2 1 7

Los Angeles 010 000 200—3 5 0 Arizona 000 101 000—2 7 0

a-struck out for Wood in the 7th. b-flied out for Barrett in the 7th. c-singled for Rosales in the 8th. d-doubled for Utley in the 9th. e-out on fielder’s choice for Fields in the 9th. f-struck out for Mathis in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 6, Arizona 6. 2B_Bellinger (18), Pederson (17), Hernandez (19), Pollock (23), Martinez (15), Marte (6). HR_Bellinger (33), off Greinke; Goldschmidt (26), off Wood. RBIs_Bellinger (76), Pederson (31), Puig (55), Goldschmidt (90), Martinez (55). CS_Puig (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Farmer 2); Arizona 3 (Lamb 3). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 5; Arizona 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Utley, Goldschmidt. GIDP_Turner, Goldschmidt.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Utley, Bellinger); Arizona 2 (Greinke, Rosales, Goldschmidt), (Mathis, Rosales).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood, W, 14-1 6 6 2 2 1 4 88 2.37 Fields, H, 8 2 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.61 Jansen, S, 29-30 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.28 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke, L, 13-5 6 2-3 4 3 3 4 8 96 3.14 Barrett 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.69 Bradley 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.39 Chafin 1 1 0 0 2 0 23 2.52

Inherited runners-scored_Barrett 1-0. HBP_Jansen (Marte).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:48. A_22,670 (48,633).

