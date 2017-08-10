501.5
Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 12:42 am 08/10/2017 12:42am
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .309
Seager ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .305
Turner 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .348
Bellinger 1b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .267
Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Utley 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237
d-Hernandez ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .223
Pederson cf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .226
Puig rf 2 0 1 1 2 0 .259
Wood p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .051
a-Barnes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Fields p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .429
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Totals 30 3 5 3 6 9
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .299
Rosales 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .233
c-Descalso ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .233
Pollock cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .286
Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .322
Martinez rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .288
Marte ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .273
Lamb 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .218
f-Blanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Greinke p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .191
Barrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Drury ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .272
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 7 2 1 7
Los Angeles 010 000 200—3 5 0
Arizona 000 101 000—2 7 0

a-struck out for Wood in the 7th. b-flied out for Barrett in the 7th. c-singled for Rosales in the 8th. d-doubled for Utley in the 9th. e-out on fielder’s choice for Fields in the 9th. f-struck out for Mathis in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 6, Arizona 6. 2B_Bellinger (18), Pederson (17), Hernandez (19), Pollock (23), Martinez (15), Marte (6). HR_Bellinger (33), off Greinke; Goldschmidt (26), off Wood. RBIs_Bellinger (76), Pederson (31), Puig (55), Goldschmidt (90), Martinez (55). CS_Puig (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Farmer 2); Arizona 3 (Lamb 3). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 5; Arizona 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Utley, Goldschmidt. GIDP_Turner, Goldschmidt.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Utley, Bellinger); Arizona 2 (Greinke, Rosales, Goldschmidt), (Mathis, Rosales).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wood, W, 14-1 6 6 2 2 1 4 88 2.37
Fields, H, 8 2 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.61
Jansen, S, 29-30 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.28
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke, L, 13-5 6 2-3 4 3 3 4 8 96 3.14
Barrett 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.69
Bradley 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.39
Chafin 1 1 0 0 2 0 23 2.52

Inherited runners-scored_Barrett 1-0. HBP_Jansen (Marte).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:48. A_22,670 (48,633).

