Dodgers 3, Brewers 1

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Thames 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .240 Walker 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Braun lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277 Shaw 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .284 Santana rf 1 1 1 1 2 0 .272 Vogt c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Arcia ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .276 b-Sogard ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Drake p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Villar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 27 1 1 1 3 11

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .310 Seager ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .313 Turner 3b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .332 Grandal c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .262 Gonzalez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .245 Puig rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .259 Forsythe 2b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .241 Hernandez lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .217 Maeda p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .118 a-Utley ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Cingrani p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ravin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .364 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Totals 32 3 8 3 4 10

Milwaukee 010 000 000—1 1 0 Los Angeles 000 111 00x—3 8 0

a-lined out for Maeda in the 6th. b-struck out for Arcia in the 8th. c-struck out for Drake in the 8th. d-grounded out for Ravin in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 2, Los Angeles 9. HR_Santana (21), off Maeda; Forsythe (4), off Anderson; Puig (23), off Hughes. RBIs_Santana (64), Grandal (48), Puig (59), Forsythe (28). SB_Turner (6), Forsythe (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Vogt); Los Angeles 4 (Turner 2, Gonzalez, Maeda). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 1; Los Angeles 2 for 10.

LIDP_Vogt.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Forsythe, Gonzalez).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 7-3 5 6 2 2 2 6 96 2.87 Hughes 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 25 3.65 Drake 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.72 Jeffress 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 5.07 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Maeda, W, 12-5 6 1 1 1 2 7 84 3.76 Cingrani, H, 7 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 5.64 Ravin, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 2.16 Jansen, S, 35-36 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.26

Inherited runners-scored_Drake 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:00. A_52,455 (56,000).

