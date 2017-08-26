Dodgers 3, Brewers 1

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thames 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.240
|Walker 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Shaw 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Santana rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.272
|Vogt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Arcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|b-Sogard ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Drake p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Villar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|27
|1
|1
|1
|3
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.310
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Turner 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.332
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.262
|Gonzalez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Forsythe 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.241
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.217
|Maeda p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|a-Utley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Cingrani p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ravin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Farmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|4
|10
|Milwaukee
|010
|000
|000—1
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|111
|00x—3
|8
|0
a-lined out for Maeda in the 6th. b-struck out for Arcia in the 8th. c-struck out for Drake in the 8th. d-grounded out for Ravin in the 8th.
LOB_Milwaukee 2, Los Angeles 9. HR_Santana (21), off Maeda; Forsythe (4), off Anderson; Puig (23), off Hughes. RBIs_Santana (64), Grandal (48), Puig (59), Forsythe (28). SB_Turner (6), Forsythe (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Vogt); Los Angeles 4 (Turner 2, Gonzalez, Maeda). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 1; Los Angeles 2 for 10.
LIDP_Vogt.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Forsythe, Gonzalez).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 7-3
|5
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|96
|2.87
|Hughes
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|25
|3.65
|Drake
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.72
|Jeffress
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|5.07
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda, W, 12-5
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|7
|84
|3.76
|Cingrani, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|5.64
|Ravin, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|2.16
|Jansen, S, 35-36
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.26
Inherited runners-scored_Drake 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:00. A_52,455 (56,000).
