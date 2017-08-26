501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Dodgers 3, Brewers 1

Dodgers 3, Brewers 1

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 1:24 am 08/26/2017 01:24am
Share
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Thames 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .240
Walker 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Braun lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277
Shaw 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .284
Santana rf 1 1 1 1 2 0 .272
Vogt c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Arcia ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .276
b-Sogard ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .287
Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drake p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Villar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 27 1 1 1 3 11
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .310
Seager ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .313
Turner 3b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .332
Grandal c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .262
Gonzalez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .245
Puig rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .259
Forsythe 2b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .241
Hernandez lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .217
Maeda p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .118
a-Utley ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Cingrani p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ravin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .364
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Totals 32 3 8 3 4 10
Milwaukee 010 000 000—1 1 0
Los Angeles 000 111 00x—3 8 0

a-lined out for Maeda in the 6th. b-struck out for Arcia in the 8th. c-struck out for Drake in the 8th. d-grounded out for Ravin in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 2, Los Angeles 9. HR_Santana (21), off Maeda; Forsythe (4), off Anderson; Puig (23), off Hughes. RBIs_Santana (64), Grandal (48), Puig (59), Forsythe (28). SB_Turner (6), Forsythe (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Vogt); Los Angeles 4 (Turner 2, Gonzalez, Maeda). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 1; Los Angeles 2 for 10.

LIDP_Vogt.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Forsythe, Gonzalez).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, L, 7-3 5 6 2 2 2 6 96 2.87
Hughes 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 25 3.65
Drake 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.72
Jeffress 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 5.07
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Maeda, W, 12-5 6 1 1 1 2 7 84 3.76
Cingrani, H, 7 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 5.64
Ravin, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 2.16
Jansen, S, 35-36 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.26

Inherited runners-scored_Drake 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:00. A_52,455 (56,000).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?