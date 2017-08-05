501.5
Dickey, Markakis help Braves overcome Stanton, Marlins 5-3

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 1:13 am 08/05/2017 01:13am
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher R.A. Dickey works against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — R.A. Dickey won for the first time in seven starts, Nick Markakis hit a three-run homer and the Atlanta Braves overcame Giancarlo Stanton’s two home runs to beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Friday night.

Stanton hit his 34th and 35th homers, passing Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for most in the majors, to give the Marlins a 3-1 lead in the sixth. Markakis took Adam Conley (4-4) deep in the bottom half of the inning to make it 4-3.

Dickey (7-7) allowed three hits, three runs, one walk and struck out three in six innings. The 42-year-old knuckleballer has pitched well lately, going 3-2 with a 2.22 ERA in nine starts since losing 10-5 at Washington on June 13.

Stanton crushed his first homer into the tunnel past the wall in center field to make it 1-all in the fourth . He followed with a two-run shot in the sixth to put Miami up 3-1.

This story has been corrected to show that Stanton passed Judge for the lead in home runs.

