Dickerson’s homer lifts Rays to 4-1 win over Indians

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 10:20 pm 08/10/2017 10:20pm
Tampa Bay Rays' Corey Dickerson watches his three-run home run off Indians reliever Nick Goody during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Corey Dickerson’s three-run homer in the eighth inning carried the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday night.

Dickerson’s two-out blast off Nick Goody (1-2), his 22nd, came after Adeiny Hechavarria singled and Jesus Sucre was hit by a pitch.

Tommy Hunter (2-2) worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Blake Snell to get the win. Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his 34th save in 39 opportunities.

Francisco Lindor opened the game with a double and scored on Jose Ramirez’s single. It was the only run for the AL Central-leading Indians off Snell, who gave up four hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings.

Snell (0-6, 4.69 ERA) made his 15th start, the most of any winless pitcher in the majors this season.

Logan Morrison drove in Tampa Bay’s first run with a single in the fifth.

Cleveland starter Danny Salazar pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up one run on seven hits and four walks while striking out eight.

BRUCE’S DEBUT

Newly acquired Jay Bruce popped up on the first pitch he saw as a pinch hitter for the Indians in the seventh. Acquired in a trade with the New York Mets on Wednesday night, Bruce did not make it to the stadium until just before game time.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: 2B Jason Kipnis left the game with a tight right hamstring after leading off the second with a double. OF Lonnie Chisenhall (right calf strain) will run Saturday and might be taken off the disabled list as early as Sunday.

Rays: Manager Kevin Cash said RHP Jake Odorizzi should be fine for his next start after taking a line drive off his right foot Wednesday against the Red Sox. Odorizzi left the game with a bruise. … 1B Lucas Duda (bruised thumb) was back in the lineup at DH after being scratched Wednesday.

UP NEXT

RHP Carlos Carrasco (10-5) will attempt to get his first win since July 7 for the Indians against rookie RHP Jake Faria (5-2), who has nine quality starts among his 11 starts for the Rays.

___

More AP baseball: https://twitter.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

