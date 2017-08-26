501.5
Diamondbacks make most of homers in 2-1 win over Giants

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 10:57 pm 08/26/2017 10:57pm
Arizona Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock (11) connects for a home run as San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey, left, reaches out with his glove during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) — A.J. Pollock and J.D. Martinez homered off San Francisco’s Madison Bumgarner, and that was enough for the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 2-1 victory over the Giants on Saturday night.

Bumgarner (3-6) struck out seven and allowed five hits in seven innings against Arizona, which has won four of five and leads the NL wild-card standings.

Taijuan Walker (7-7) was just as good, allowing one run on four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He retired his first 11 batters before Jarrett Parker homered in the fourth.

Pollock’s first-inning homer caromed off the outcropping in left-center. Martinez put Arizona ahead for good in the fourth with his 11th homer as a Diamondback and 27th overall.

Three Arizona relievers combined to hold the Giants to one hit in 2 2/3 innings. Fernando Rodney worked a perfect ninth for his 32nd save in 37 opportunities.

