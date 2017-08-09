Diamondbacks 6, Dodgers 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Turner 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.351
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Forsythe 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.240
|Pederson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Maeda p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.138
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Farmer ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stripling p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|2
|8
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Pollock cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.286
|Lamb 3b
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.268
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Martinez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.285
|Descalso 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Iannetta c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Marte ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Godley p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.065
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Rosales ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Blanco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|3
|8
|Los Angeles
|000
|201
|000—3
|9
|1
|Arizona
|000
|011
|40x—6
|8
|0
a-singled for Baez in the 7th. b-hit by pitch for Hernandez in the 7th. c-struck out for Bradley in the 8th.
E_Maeda (3). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Bellinger (17), Grandal (23), Peralta (23), Goldschmidt (26). HR_Turner (14), off Godley; Turner (15), off Godley; Iannetta (9), off Maeda; Lamb (24), off Baez; Lamb (25), off Watson. RBIs_Turner 2 (48), Forsythe (24), Lamb 5 (90), Iannetta (26). SB_Goldschmidt (16), Martinez (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Forsythe); Arizona 4 (Pollock, Martinez, Descalso 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 3; Arizona 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Peralta. GIDP_Seager, Turner, Maeda.
DP_Arizona 3 (Descalso, Marte, Goldschmidt), (Lamb, Marte, Goldschmidt), (Marte, Descalso, Goldschmidt).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|92
|3.69
|Baez, H, 18
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|1.89
|Morrow, H, 4
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|2.16
|Watson, L, 5-4, BS, 8-18
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|19
|4.01
|Stripling
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.46
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Godley
|6
|2-3
|8
|3
|3
|1
|5
|101
|2.94
|Hernandez, W, 2-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.08
|Bradley, H, 14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.42
|Rodney, S, 26-31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|4.54
Inherited runners-scored_Watson 1-1, Hernandez 1-0. HBP_Watson (Rosales). WP_Morrow.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:59. A_24,810 (48,633).
