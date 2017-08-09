501.5
Diamondbacks 6, Dodgers 3

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 12:54 am 08/09/2017 12:54am
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .312
Seager ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .307
Turner 3b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .351
Bellinger 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .264
Grandal c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .268
Forsythe 2b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .240
Pederson cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .225
Puig rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258
Maeda p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .138
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Farmer ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 33 3 9 3 2 8
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .301
Pollock cf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .286
Lamb 3b 4 2 2 5 0 1 .268
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .322
Martinez rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .285
Descalso 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Iannetta c 4 2 2 1 0 0 .230
Marte ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .270
Godley p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .065
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Rosales ph 0 1 0 0 0 0 .236
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Blanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 6 8 6 3 8
Los Angeles 000 201 000—3 9 1
Arizona 000 011 40x—6 8 0

a-singled for Baez in the 7th. b-hit by pitch for Hernandez in the 7th. c-struck out for Bradley in the 8th.

E_Maeda (3). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Bellinger (17), Grandal (23), Peralta (23), Goldschmidt (26). HR_Turner (14), off Godley; Turner (15), off Godley; Iannetta (9), off Maeda; Lamb (24), off Baez; Lamb (25), off Watson. RBIs_Turner 2 (48), Forsythe (24), Lamb 5 (90), Iannetta (26). SB_Goldschmidt (16), Martinez (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Forsythe); Arizona 4 (Pollock, Martinez, Descalso 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 3; Arizona 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Peralta. GIDP_Seager, Turner, Maeda.

DP_Arizona 3 (Descalso, Marte, Goldschmidt), (Lamb, Marte, Goldschmidt), (Marte, Descalso, Goldschmidt).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Maeda 5 4 1 1 1 6 92 3.69
Baez, H, 18 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 1.89
Morrow, H, 4 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 13 2.16
Watson, L, 5-4, BS, 8-18 2-3 2 3 3 2 0 19 4.01
Stripling 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.46
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Godley 6 2-3 8 3 3 1 5 101 2.94
Hernandez, W, 2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.08
Bradley, H, 14 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 1.42
Rodney, S, 26-31 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 4.54

Inherited runners-scored_Watson 1-1, Hernandez 1-0. HBP_Watson (Rosales). WP_Morrow.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:59. A_24,810 (48,633).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

