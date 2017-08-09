Diamondbacks 6, Dodgers 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .312 Seager ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .307 Turner 3b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .351 Bellinger 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .264 Grandal c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .268 Forsythe 2b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .240 Pederson cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .225 Puig rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258 Maeda p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .138 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Farmer ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 3 9 3 2 8

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .301 Pollock cf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .286 Lamb 3b 4 2 2 5 0 1 .268 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .322 Martinez rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .285 Descalso 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Iannetta c 4 2 2 1 0 0 .230 Marte ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .270 Godley p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .065 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Rosales ph 0 1 0 0 0 0 .236 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Blanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 6 8 6 3 8

Los Angeles 000 201 000—3 9 1 Arizona 000 011 40x—6 8 0

a-singled for Baez in the 7th. b-hit by pitch for Hernandez in the 7th. c-struck out for Bradley in the 8th.

E_Maeda (3). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Bellinger (17), Grandal (23), Peralta (23), Goldschmidt (26). HR_Turner (14), off Godley; Turner (15), off Godley; Iannetta (9), off Maeda; Lamb (24), off Baez; Lamb (25), off Watson. RBIs_Turner 2 (48), Forsythe (24), Lamb 5 (90), Iannetta (26). SB_Goldschmidt (16), Martinez (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Forsythe); Arizona 4 (Pollock, Martinez, Descalso 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 3; Arizona 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Peralta. GIDP_Seager, Turner, Maeda.

DP_Arizona 3 (Descalso, Marte, Goldschmidt), (Lamb, Marte, Goldschmidt), (Marte, Descalso, Goldschmidt).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Maeda 5 4 1 1 1 6 92 3.69 Baez, H, 18 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 1.89 Morrow, H, 4 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 13 2.16 Watson, L, 5-4, BS, 8-18 2-3 2 3 3 2 0 19 4.01 Stripling 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.46 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Godley 6 2-3 8 3 3 1 5 101 2.94 Hernandez, W, 2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.08 Bradley, H, 14 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 1.42 Rodney, S, 26-31 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 4.54

Inherited runners-scored_Watson 1-1, Hernandez 1-0. HBP_Watson (Rosales). WP_Morrow.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:59. A_24,810 (48,633).

