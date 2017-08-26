Diamondbacks 2, Giants 1

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Span cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Pence rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Parker lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .262 Posey c-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .311 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242 Sandoval 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .238 Panik 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .272 Jones 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .186 a-Hundley ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Bumgarner p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 1 5 1 1 7

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303 Iannetta c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .236 Pollock cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .264 Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .314 Martinez rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .274 Drury 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .268 Rosales 3b-ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .239 Marte ss 1 0 0 0 1 0 .256 Descalso 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Walker p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Blanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 29 2 5 2 1 9

San Francisco 000 100 000—1 5 0 Arizona 100 100 00x—2 5 0

a-popped out for Jones in the 7th. b-struck out for Chafin in the 7th.

LOB_San Francisco 5, Arizona 4. 2B_Drury (31), Rosales (14). 3B_Parker (2). HR_Parker (2), off Walker; Pollock (7), off Bumgarner; Martinez (27), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Parker (17), Pollock (24), Martinez (66).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Posey, Bumgarner 2); Arizona 2 (Walker, Blanco). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 5; Arizona 0 for 4.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Panik).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner, L, 3-6 7 5 2 2 1 7 109 2.85 Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.68 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker, W, 7-7 6 1-3 4 1 1 1 3 108 3.55 Chafin, H, 15 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.84 Hernandez, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.62 Rodney, S, 32-37 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 4.53

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Will Little; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:34. A_25,709 (48,633).

