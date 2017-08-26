Diamondbacks 2, Giants 1

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Span cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Pence rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Parker lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Posey c-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Sandoval 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Jones 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|a-Hundley ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Bumgarner p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|1
|7
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Iannetta c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Pollock cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Martinez rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Drury 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Rosales 3b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Marte ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Descalso 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Walker p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Blanco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|1
|9
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|0
|Arizona
|100
|100
|00x—2
|5
|0
a-popped out for Jones in the 7th. b-struck out for Chafin in the 7th.
LOB_San Francisco 5, Arizona 4. 2B_Drury (31), Rosales (14). 3B_Parker (2). HR_Parker (2), off Walker; Pollock (7), off Bumgarner; Martinez (27), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Parker (17), Pollock (24), Martinez (66).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Posey, Bumgarner 2); Arizona 2 (Walker, Blanco). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 5; Arizona 0 for 4.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Panik).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, L, 3-6
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|109
|2.85
|Strickland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.68
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, W, 7-7
|6
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|108
|3.55
|Chafin, H, 15
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.84
|Hernandez, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.62
|Rodney, S, 32-37
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.53
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Will Little; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:34. A_25,709 (48,633).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.