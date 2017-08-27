Diamondbacks 11, Giants 0

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Tomlinson ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Pence rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Posey 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|d-Moncrief ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Hundley c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Sandoval 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Parker lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Panik 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Stratton p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Osich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Crawford ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Cain p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|29
|0
|5
|0
|2
|9
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Blanco lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Fuentes cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|a-Pollock ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Lamb 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|.316
|Barrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Martinez rf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.277
|Descalso 2b-1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.242
|Rosales ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|Herrmann c
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.163
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Drury ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Totals
|32
|11
|11
|9
|8
|11
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|5
|1
|Arizona
|001
|001
|09x—11
|11
|0
a-walked for Fuentes in the 7th. b-grounded out for Crick in the 8th. c-out on sacrifice fly for Hernandez in the 8th. d-struck out for Posey in the 9th.
E_Hundley (6). LOB_San Francisco 4, Arizona 8. 2B_Tomlinson (3). HR_Martinez (28), off Stratton; Goldschmidt (31), off Cain; Martinez (29), off Cain; Descalso (8), off Gearrin. RBIs_Goldschmidt 3 (104), Martinez 2 (68), Descalso (41), Herrmann 2 (25), Drury (51). SB_Herrmann (3). CS_Goldschmidt (5). SF_Drury. S_Corbin.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Hernandez); Arizona 2 (Lamb, Goldschmidt). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 3; Arizona 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Crawford, Peralta, Lamb. GIDP_Pence, Posey, Crawford, Martinez.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Tomlinson, Panik, Posey); Arizona 3 (Rosales, Descalso, Goldschmidt), (Rosales, Descalso, Goldschmidt), (Descalso, Rosales, Goldschmidt).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stratton, L, 2-3
|6
|4
|2
|2
|5
|10
|106
|3.82
|Osich
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|6.03
|Crick
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.66
|Cain
|2-3
|5
|8
|8
|2
|0
|35
|5.75
|Gearrin
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2.26
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 12-11
|7
|5
|0
|0
|1
|8
|96
|3.91
|Chafin, H, 16
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|2.80
|Hernandez, H, 14
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.60
|Barrett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.15
Corbin pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Crick 2-0, Chafin 1-0, Hernandez 1-0. HBP_Cain (Lamb). WP_Stratton.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:03. A_23,210 (48,633).
