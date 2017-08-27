501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Diamondbacks 11, Giants 0

Diamondbacks 11, Giants 0

By The Associated Press August 27, 2017 7:28 pm 08/27/2017 07:28pm
Share
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268
Tomlinson ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .263
Pence rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .254
Posey 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .311
d-Moncrief ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Hundley c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .267
Sandoval 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Parker lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Panik 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .271
Stratton p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Crawford ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Cain p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .172
Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 29 0 5 0 2 9
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .301
Blanco lf 1 1 1 0 1 0 .236
Fuentes cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239
a-Pollock ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .263
Lamb 3b 4 1 0 0 0 3 .258
Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 2 3 2 1 .316
Barrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Martinez rf 4 3 2 2 1 1 .277
Descalso 2b-1b 4 2 3 1 1 1 .242
Rosales ss 5 1 1 0 0 3 .239
Herrmann c 2 2 1 2 2 0 .163
Corbin p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .083
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Drury ph-2b 0 0 0 1 0 0 .268
Totals 32 11 11 9 8 11
San Francisco 000 000 000— 0 5 1
Arizona 001 001 09x—11 11 0

a-walked for Fuentes in the 7th. b-grounded out for Crick in the 8th. c-out on sacrifice fly for Hernandez in the 8th. d-struck out for Posey in the 9th.

E_Hundley (6). LOB_San Francisco 4, Arizona 8. 2B_Tomlinson (3). HR_Martinez (28), off Stratton; Goldschmidt (31), off Cain; Martinez (29), off Cain; Descalso (8), off Gearrin. RBIs_Goldschmidt 3 (104), Martinez 2 (68), Descalso (41), Herrmann 2 (25), Drury (51). SB_Herrmann (3). CS_Goldschmidt (5). SF_Drury. S_Corbin.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Hernandez); Arizona 2 (Lamb, Goldschmidt). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 3; Arizona 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Crawford, Peralta, Lamb. GIDP_Pence, Posey, Crawford, Martinez.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Tomlinson, Panik, Posey); Arizona 3 (Rosales, Descalso, Goldschmidt), (Rosales, Descalso, Goldschmidt), (Descalso, Rosales, Goldschmidt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stratton, L, 2-3 6 4 2 2 5 10 106 3.82
Osich 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 15 6.03
Crick 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.66
Cain 2-3 5 8 8 2 0 35 5.75
Gearrin 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 7 2.26
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, W, 12-11 7 5 0 0 1 8 96 3.91
Chafin, H, 16 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 2.80
Hernandez, H, 14 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2.60
Barrett 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.15

Corbin pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Crick 2-0, Chafin 1-0, Hernandez 1-0. HBP_Cain (Lamb). WP_Stratton.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:03. A_23,210 (48,633).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?