Diamondbacks 11, Giants 0

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Tomlinson ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .263 Pence rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .254 Posey 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .311 d-Moncrief ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Hundley c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .267 Sandoval 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Parker lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .264 Panik 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .271 Stratton p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Crawford ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Cain p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .172 Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 29 0 5 0 2 9

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .301 Blanco lf 1 1 1 0 1 0 .236 Fuentes cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239 a-Pollock ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .263 Lamb 3b 4 1 0 0 0 3 .258 Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 2 3 2 1 .316 Barrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Martinez rf 4 3 2 2 1 1 .277 Descalso 2b-1b 4 2 3 1 1 1 .242 Rosales ss 5 1 1 0 0 3 .239 Herrmann c 2 2 1 2 2 0 .163 Corbin p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .083 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Drury ph-2b 0 0 0 1 0 0 .268 Totals 32 11 11 9 8 11

San Francisco 000 000 000— 0 5 1 Arizona 001 001 09x—11 11 0

a-walked for Fuentes in the 7th. b-grounded out for Crick in the 8th. c-out on sacrifice fly for Hernandez in the 8th. d-struck out for Posey in the 9th.

E_Hundley (6). LOB_San Francisco 4, Arizona 8. 2B_Tomlinson (3). HR_Martinez (28), off Stratton; Goldschmidt (31), off Cain; Martinez (29), off Cain; Descalso (8), off Gearrin. RBIs_Goldschmidt 3 (104), Martinez 2 (68), Descalso (41), Herrmann 2 (25), Drury (51). SB_Herrmann (3). CS_Goldschmidt (5). SF_Drury. S_Corbin.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Hernandez); Arizona 2 (Lamb, Goldschmidt). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 3; Arizona 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Crawford, Peralta, Lamb. GIDP_Pence, Posey, Crawford, Martinez.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Tomlinson, Panik, Posey); Arizona 3 (Rosales, Descalso, Goldschmidt), (Rosales, Descalso, Goldschmidt), (Descalso, Rosales, Goldschmidt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stratton, L, 2-3 6 4 2 2 5 10 106 3.82 Osich 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 15 6.03 Crick 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.66 Cain 2-3 5 8 8 2 0 35 5.75 Gearrin 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 7 2.26 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, W, 12-11 7 5 0 0 1 8 96 3.91 Chafin, H, 16 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 2.80 Hernandez, H, 14 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2.60 Barrett 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.15

Corbin pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Crick 2-0, Chafin 1-0, Hernandez 1-0. HBP_Cain (Lamb). WP_Stratton.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:03. A_23,210 (48,633).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.