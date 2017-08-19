501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Cubs claim C Rivera…

Cubs claim C Rivera off waivers from New York Mets

By The Associated Press August 19, 2017 11:56 am 08/19/2017 11:56am
Share
New York Mets' Rene Rivera (44) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have claimed veteran catcher Rene Rivera off waivers from the New York Mets.

The 34-year-old Rivera is known for his defensive skills. He has thrown out 10 of 31 runners attempting to steal this season. He is batting .230 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 54 games.

The Cubs lost catcher Willson Contreras to a hamstring injury on Aug. 9. They got Alex Avila in a trade with Detroit last month and rookie Victor Caratini was promoted from the minors after Contreras went down, but the acquisition of Rivera gives them more insurance at the position.

To make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Aaron Brooks was designated for assignment before Saturday’s game against Toronto. The Cubs will have to make another move when Rivera joins the team.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?