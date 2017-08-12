501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Cubs 8, Diamondbacks 3

Cubs 8, Diamondbacks 3

By The Associated Press August 12, 2017 1:16 am 08/12/2017 01:16am
Share
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jay cf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .292
Bryant 3b 3 1 3 1 1 0 .284
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .261
Zobrist 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .225
Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-La Stella ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .310
Montgomery p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .067
Schwarber lf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .195
c-Almora ph-cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .280
Avila c 2 1 1 2 2 1 .270
Heyward rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Baez ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .264
Lackey p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .119
Edwards p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duensing p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Happ 2b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .248
Totals 34 8 11 7 5 6
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Peralta lf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .301
Pollock cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .259
Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .317
Martinez rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286
Descalso 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .238
Marte ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .277
Herrmann c 2 1 2 0 0 0 .166
a-Iannetta ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Walker p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .205
De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Drury ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .274
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Totals 30 3 5 3 5 9
Chicago 210 002 030—8 11 0
Arizona 000 021 000—3 5 1

a-struck out for Herrmann in the 7th. b-singled for Chafin in the 7th. c-singled for Schwarber in the 8th. d-singled for Strop in the 9th.

E_Descalso (9). LOB_Chicago 7, Arizona 5. HR_Schwarber (19), off Walker; Avila (13), off Walker; Peralta (11), off Lackey; Goldschmidt (27), off Lackey. RBIs_Jay (23), Bryant (49), Schwarber (38), Avila 2 (36), Baez (49), Happ (38), Peralta 2 (39), Goldschmidt (91). SB_Jay (3). S_Avila.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Rizzo 2, Heyward 2); Arizona 2 (Pollock, Walker). RISP_Chicago 3 for 7; Arizona 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Heyward. GIDP_Zobrist, Almora, Goldschmidt, Descalso.

DP_Chicago 2 (Baez, Zobrist, Rizzo), (Rizzo, Baez); Arizona 2 (Marte, Descalso, Goldschmidt), (Marte, Descalso, Goldschmidt).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lackey, W, 10-9 5 1-3 4 3 3 3 7 85 4.82
Edwards, H, 16 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 3.69
Wilson, H, 9 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 2.82
Duensing, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.44
Strop, H, 16 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.42
Montgomery 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.63
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker, L, 6-6 5 5 5 4 3 2 109 3.76
De La Rosa 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.40
Chafin 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 2.45
McFarland 2 5 3 3 1 2 38 3.95

Walker pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Duensing 2-0, Strop 2-0. HBP_Walker 2 (Jay,Bryant). WP_McFarland. PB_Herrmann (1).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:23. A_39,131 (48,633).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?