Cubs 8, Diamondbacks 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jay cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|Bryant 3b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.284
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Zobrist 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-La Stella ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Montgomery p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|Schwarber lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.195
|c-Almora ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Avila c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.270
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Baez ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Lackey p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.119
|Edwards p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Duensing p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Happ 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Totals
|34
|8
|11
|7
|5
|6
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.301
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.317
|Martinez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Descalso 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Marte ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Herrmann c
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.166
|a-Iannetta ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Walker p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|De La Rosa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Drury ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|5
|9
|Chicago
|210
|002
|030—8
|11
|0
|Arizona
|000
|021
|000—3
|5
|1
a-struck out for Herrmann in the 7th. b-singled for Chafin in the 7th. c-singled for Schwarber in the 8th. d-singled for Strop in the 9th.
E_Descalso (9). LOB_Chicago 7, Arizona 5. HR_Schwarber (19), off Walker; Avila (13), off Walker; Peralta (11), off Lackey; Goldschmidt (27), off Lackey. RBIs_Jay (23), Bryant (49), Schwarber (38), Avila 2 (36), Baez (49), Happ (38), Peralta 2 (39), Goldschmidt (91). SB_Jay (3). S_Avila.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Rizzo 2, Heyward 2); Arizona 2 (Pollock, Walker). RISP_Chicago 3 for 7; Arizona 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Heyward. GIDP_Zobrist, Almora, Goldschmidt, Descalso.
DP_Chicago 2 (Baez, Zobrist, Rizzo), (Rizzo, Baez); Arizona 2 (Marte, Descalso, Goldschmidt), (Marte, Descalso, Goldschmidt).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lackey, W, 10-9
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|7
|85
|4.82
|Edwards, H, 16
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3.69
|Wilson, H, 9
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.82
|Duensing, H, 6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.44
|Strop, H, 16
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.42
|Montgomery
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.63
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, L, 6-6
|5
|5
|5
|4
|3
|2
|109
|3.76
|De La Rosa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.40
|Chafin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.45
|McFarland
|2
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|38
|3.95
Walker pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Duensing 2-0, Strop 2-0. HBP_Walker 2 (Jay,Bryant). WP_McFarland. PB_Herrmann (1).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:23. A_39,131 (48,633).
