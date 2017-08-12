Cubs 8, Diamondbacks 3

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jay cf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .292 Bryant 3b 3 1 3 1 1 0 .284 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .261 Zobrist 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .225 Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-La Stella ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .310 Montgomery p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .067 Schwarber lf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .195 c-Almora ph-cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .280 Avila c 2 1 1 2 2 1 .270 Heyward rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Baez ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .264 Lackey p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .119 Edwards p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Duensing p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Happ 2b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .248 Totals 34 8 11 7 5 6

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Peralta lf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .301 Pollock cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280 Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .259 Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .317 Martinez rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286 Descalso 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .238 Marte ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .277 Herrmann c 2 1 2 0 0 0 .166 a-Iannetta ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Walker p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .205 De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Drury ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .274 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Totals 30 3 5 3 5 9

Chicago 210 002 030—8 11 0 Arizona 000 021 000—3 5 1

a-struck out for Herrmann in the 7th. b-singled for Chafin in the 7th. c-singled for Schwarber in the 8th. d-singled for Strop in the 9th.

E_Descalso (9). LOB_Chicago 7, Arizona 5. HR_Schwarber (19), off Walker; Avila (13), off Walker; Peralta (11), off Lackey; Goldschmidt (27), off Lackey. RBIs_Jay (23), Bryant (49), Schwarber (38), Avila 2 (36), Baez (49), Happ (38), Peralta 2 (39), Goldschmidt (91). SB_Jay (3). S_Avila.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Rizzo 2, Heyward 2); Arizona 2 (Pollock, Walker). RISP_Chicago 3 for 7; Arizona 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Heyward. GIDP_Zobrist, Almora, Goldschmidt, Descalso.

DP_Chicago 2 (Baez, Zobrist, Rizzo), (Rizzo, Baez); Arizona 2 (Marte, Descalso, Goldschmidt), (Marte, Descalso, Goldschmidt).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lackey, W, 10-9 5 1-3 4 3 3 3 7 85 4.82 Edwards, H, 16 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 3.69 Wilson, H, 9 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 2.82 Duensing, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.44 Strop, H, 16 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.42 Montgomery 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.63 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker, L, 6-6 5 5 5 4 3 2 109 3.76 De La Rosa 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.40 Chafin 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 2.45 McFarland 2 5 3 3 1 2 38 3.95

Walker pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Duensing 2-0, Strop 2-0. HBP_Walker 2 (Jay,Bryant). WP_McFarland. PB_Herrmann (1).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:23. A_39,131 (48,633).

