Cubs 6, Pirates 1

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rodriguez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .179 Osuna rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Sanchez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McCutchen cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279 Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Freese 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .258 Marte lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Mercer ss 3 1 3 1 0 0 .259 Stewart c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .186 c-Jaso ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Williams p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .057 a-Luplow ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Brault p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 d-Diaz ph-c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .252 Totals 31 1 6 1 1 5

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jay cf-lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .281 La Stella 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .322 b-Almora ph-cf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .287 Bryant 3b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .289 Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .275 Happ lf-2b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .246 Avila c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .274 Heyward rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .255 Baez ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .271 Montgomery p 3 1 1 0 0 0 .167 Edwards p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Zobrist ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .229 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 34 6 11 4 4 7

Pittsburgh 000 000 010—1 6 3 Chicago 010 010 31x—6 11 0

a-grounded out for Williams in the 6th. b-struck out for La Stella in the 7th. c-popped out for Stewart in the 8th. d-walked for Brault in the 8th. e-singled for Edwards in the 8th.

E_Rodriguez 2 (6), Stewart (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Rizzo (26), Heyward (11), Almora (14). HR_Mercer (12), off Montgomery. RBIs_Mercer (50), Rizzo (93), Happ (47), Avila (46), Almora (31). SB_Heyward (4). SF_Rizzo.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Osuna, Stewart); Chicago 6 (Bryant, Happ 2, Heyward, Montgomery 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 2; Chicago 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Rizzo. LIDP_Stewart. GIDP_Bell, Avila.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Rodriguez, Mercer, Bell); Chicago 2 (Baez), (Baez, La Stella, Rizzo).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Williams, L, 5-7 5 6 2 2 3 4 88 4.37 Brault 2 3 3 0 1 2 39 3.55 Sanchez 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 9.00 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery, W, 5-6 7 6 1 1 0 4 87 3.29 Edwards 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 3.38 Davis 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 2.22

Montgomery pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

PB_Avila (3).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:50. A_38,453 (41,072).

