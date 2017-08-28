Cubs 6, Pirates 1

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodriguez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Osuna rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Sanchez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McCutchen cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Freese 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Marte lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Mercer ss
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Stewart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|c-Jaso ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Williams p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.057
|a-Luplow ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Brault p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|d-Diaz ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|1
|5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jay cf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|La Stella 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|b-Almora ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Bryant 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.289
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Happ lf-2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.246
|Avila c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.274
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Baez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Montgomery p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Edwards p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Zobrist ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|4
|4
|7
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|3
|Chicago
|010
|010
|31x—6
|11
|0
a-grounded out for Williams in the 6th. b-struck out for La Stella in the 7th. c-popped out for Stewart in the 8th. d-walked for Brault in the 8th. e-singled for Edwards in the 8th.
E_Rodriguez 2 (6), Stewart (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Rizzo (26), Heyward (11), Almora (14). HR_Mercer (12), off Montgomery. RBIs_Mercer (50), Rizzo (93), Happ (47), Avila (46), Almora (31). SB_Heyward (4). SF_Rizzo.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Osuna, Stewart); Chicago 6 (Bryant, Happ 2, Heyward, Montgomery 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 2; Chicago 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Rizzo. LIDP_Stewart. GIDP_Bell, Avila.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Rodriguez, Mercer, Bell); Chicago 2 (Baez), (Baez, La Stella, Rizzo).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, L, 5-7
|5
|6
|2
|2
|3
|4
|88
|4.37
|Brault
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|39
|3.55
|Sanchez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|9.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, W, 5-6
|7
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|87
|3.29
|Edwards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.38
|Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.22
Montgomery pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
PB_Avila (3).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_2:50. A_38,453 (41,072).
