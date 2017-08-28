501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Cubs 6, Pirates 1

Cubs 6, Pirates 1

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 11:08 pm 08/28/2017 11:08pm
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rodriguez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .179
Osuna rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Sanchez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McCutchen cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279
Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Freese 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .258
Marte lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Mercer ss 3 1 3 1 0 0 .259
Stewart c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .186
c-Jaso ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Williams p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .057
a-Luplow ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Brault p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
d-Diaz ph-c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .252
Totals 31 1 6 1 1 5
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jay cf-lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .281
La Stella 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .322
b-Almora ph-cf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .287
Bryant 3b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .289
Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .275
Happ lf-2b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .246
Avila c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .274
Heyward rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .255
Baez ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .271
Montgomery p 3 1 1 0 0 0 .167
Edwards p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Zobrist ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .229
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 6 11 4 4 7
Pittsburgh 000 000 010—1 6 3
Chicago 010 010 31x—6 11 0

a-grounded out for Williams in the 6th. b-struck out for La Stella in the 7th. c-popped out for Stewart in the 8th. d-walked for Brault in the 8th. e-singled for Edwards in the 8th.

E_Rodriguez 2 (6), Stewart (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Rizzo (26), Heyward (11), Almora (14). HR_Mercer (12), off Montgomery. RBIs_Mercer (50), Rizzo (93), Happ (47), Avila (46), Almora (31). SB_Heyward (4). SF_Rizzo.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Osuna, Stewart); Chicago 6 (Bryant, Happ 2, Heyward, Montgomery 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 2; Chicago 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Rizzo. LIDP_Stewart. GIDP_Bell, Avila.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Rodriguez, Mercer, Bell); Chicago 2 (Baez), (Baez, La Stella, Rizzo).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Williams, L, 5-7 5 6 2 2 3 4 88 4.37
Brault 2 3 3 0 1 2 39 3.55
Sanchez 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 9.00
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery, W, 5-6 7 6 1 1 0 4 87 3.29
Edwards 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 3.38
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 2.22

Montgomery pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

PB_Avila (3).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:50. A_38,453 (41,072).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.




