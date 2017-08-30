Cron’s 2 home runs power Angels to 8-2 win over Athletics

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — C.J. Cron hit two homers, including a three-run drive in the first inning, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 8-2 on Tuesday night.

Martin Maldonado also homered and Ben Revere had two RBIs for the Angels, who have won three of four. They are one game behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card.

Cameron Maybin started the first inning with a double and scored on Revere’s single. Andrelton Simmons added a sacrifice fly.

Cron’s 11th homer landed in the Angels’ bullpen in left field, and the early 5-0 advantage led to A’s relievers getting loose nearby. Cron added a long solo shot to center in the eighth for his eighth career multihomer game.

Oakland got home runs from Matt Joyce and Matt Olson in the second to make it 5-2.

Umpires used video review to examine Olson’s 10th homer of the year after Angels manager Mike Scioscia came onto the field for a conversation, and replay confirmed the ball hit the yellow line over the advertising in right field.

Angels starter Troy Scribner lasted only 2 2/3 innings in his fourth major league start, giving up two runs and four hits.

Scribner was pulled after loading the bases, and Jose Alvarez got the Angels out of the jam by getting Joyce to pop up.

Jesse Chavez (7-10) struck out five and gave up one hit in four scoreless innings of long relief.

A’s starter Chris Smith (0-4) didn’t fare much better than Scribner. Smith went 3 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs — six earned — on five hits and two walks.

Maldonado added a solo home run in the fourth to extend the Angels’ lead to 6-2. Revere got his second RBI on a single that scored Maybin.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: Manager Bob Melvin hinted that C Josh Phegley (oblique) and OF Jake Smolinski (shoulder) could return from the disabled list when rosters expand on Friday. Phegley has missed the last 33 games with a strained muscle, while Smolinski has not played this season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery in March. “You may see them soon,” Melvin said.

Angels: CF Mike Trout (neck) expects to return to action Wednesday. Trout has missed the last two games following a hard collision into the outfield wall Sunday. . RHP Bud Norris (knee) was placed on the 10-day DL. . RHP Andrew Bailey (shoulder) will miss the rest of the season. Bailey was limited to four appearances because of ongoing issues with his right shoulder. He allowed one hit in four scoreless innings of relief.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Kendall Graveman (4-4, 4.24 ERA) has lost four of his last five road starts, including a 2-1 defeat at Angel Stadium on April 27.

Angels: RHP Parker Bridwell (7-2, 2.89) dropped his last outing 2-1 at home to Houston, marking only the second defeat for the Angels this season in his 13 starts.

