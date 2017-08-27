501.5
Corbin solid, Martinez has 2 HRs and Dbacks beat Giants 11-0

By The Associated Press August 27, 2017 7:45 pm 08/27/2017 07:45pm
Arizona Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez connects for a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Corbin pitched seven strong innings to win his fourth straight start, J.D. Martinez homered twice and the Arizona Diamondbacks used a nine-run eighth inning to thump the San Francisco Giants 11-0 on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks swept the three-game series and have won six of seven, maintaining a 1 1/2-game lead over Colorado for the top NL wild card.

Paul Goldschmidt scored three with his 31st homer of the season, and Martinez and Daniel Descalso also went deep in the eighth. Eight of those runs were charged to reliever Matt Cain.

Corbin (12-11) left to a standing ovation after allowing a single to Jarrett Parker to lead off the eighth. Corbin allowed five hits and struck out eight with a walk. He’s allowed only one run in 30 1/3 innings across his last four starts.

Giants starter Chris Stratton (2-3) walked five and threw a critical wild pitch, but gave up two runs and four hits and struck out 10 in six innings.

