Choo paces Rangers’ 12-2 rout of Astros in Florida

By The Associated Press August 29, 2017 10:51 pm 08/29/2017 10:51pm
Texas Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo, second from right, celebrates with Elvis Andrus, left, Robinson Chirinos, second from left, and Rougned Odor, right, after Choo hit a three-run home run off Houston Astros relief pitcher Francis Martes during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Astros moved their three-game home series against the Rangers to St. Petersburg because of unsafe conditions from Hurricane Harvey. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shin-Soo Choo homered and drove in four runs Tuesday night, helping the Texas Rangers rout the Astros 12-2 in the opener of a series relocated to Florida due to flooding in Houston caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Adrian Beltre of the Rangers drove in three runs to pass Hall of Famer Ernie Banks for 28th on the career RBI list with 1,637 while Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer off Mike Fiers (8-9) before an announced crowd of 3,485 at Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The three-game series that concludes Thursday was moved from Minute Maid Park because of flooding in the Houston area, with the Astros serving as the home team after the Rangers declined a proposal to play the games in Arlington, Texas.

It’s only the fourth time in major league history that games have been relocated to neutral sites because of weather.

