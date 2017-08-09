Cardinals 8, Royals 5

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 5 2 4 0 0 1 .300 Cain cf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .287 Hosmer 1b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .314 Cabrera lf 5 1 2 3 0 0 .299 Moustakas 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .277 Bonifacio rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .251 Gallagher c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Escobar ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .223 Cahill p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Alexander p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Moss ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Maurer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Moylan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Buchter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Gordon ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Herrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 39 5 15 4 1 9

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 1b 3 1 1 1 2 1 .253 Martinez lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .294 Pham lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .310 DeJong ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .279 Fowler cf 2 2 1 0 3 1 .247 Molina c 4 1 1 4 0 0 .282 Gyorko 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .274 Wong 2b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .297 Grichuk rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .234 Leake p 1 0 0 1 0 0 .178 Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Garcia ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .238 Duke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Voit ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lyons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rosenthal p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 8 11 8 7 7

Kansas City 210 020 000—5 15 1 St. Louis 021 104 00x—8 11 1

a-struck out for Alexander in the 6th. b-singled for Bowman in the 6th. c-flied out for Duke in the 7th. d-flied out for Buchter in the 8th.

E_Bonifacio (3), Molina (7). LOB_Kansas City 8, St. Louis 8. 2B_Cain (20), Pham (13). HR_Cabrera (15), off Leake; Martinez (9), off Alexander; Molina (14), off Moylan. RBIs_Cain (36), Cabrera 3 (65), Carpenter (55), Martinez (26), Molina 4 (54), Gyorko (56), Leake (4). SB_Merrifield (19), Cain (21), Fowler (5), Wong (4). CS_Escobar (4), Wong (2). S_Leake.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Cain, Hosmer, Cabrera, Gallagher); St. Louis 5 (DeJong 2, Fowler, Molina 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 7; St. Louis 5 for 16.

Runners moved up_DeJong, Martinez 2. GIDP_Gallagher, DeJong, Leake.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Escobar, Hosmer), (Merrifield, Escobar, Hosmer); St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Wong, Carpenter).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cahill 2 1-3 4 3 3 5 1 66 4.38 Alexander 2 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 35 2.47 Maurer, L, 1-5 0 1 2 2 1 0 14 6.07 Moylan, BS, 1-1 1 1 2 2 1 2 12 4.57 Buchter 1 1 0 0 0 0 23 3.43 Herrera 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.09 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Leake 5 11 5 4 1 5 86 3.48 Bowman, W, 3-4 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 3.52 Duke, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.38 Oh, H, 5 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.38 Lyons, H, 8 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.15 Rosenthal, S, 9-11 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.18

Maurer pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 2-0, Moylan 2-2, Lyons 1-0. PB_Gallagher (1).

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:15. A_44,139 (43,975).

