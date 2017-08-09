Cardinals 8, Royals 5

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Cain cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.314
|Cabrera lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.299
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Bonifacio rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|Gallagher c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Escobar ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Cahill p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Alexander p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Moss ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Maurer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Moylan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Buchter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Gordon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Herrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|39
|5
|15
|4
|1
|9
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.253
|Martinez lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Pham lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|DeJong ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Fowler cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|.247
|Molina c
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.282
|Gyorko 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.274
|Wong 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.297
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Leake p
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.178
|Bowman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Garcia ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Duke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Voit ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lyons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rosenthal p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|8
|11
|8
|7
|7
|Kansas City
|210
|020
|000—5
|15
|1
|St. Louis
|021
|104
|00x—8
|11
|1
a-struck out for Alexander in the 6th. b-singled for Bowman in the 6th. c-flied out for Duke in the 7th. d-flied out for Buchter in the 8th.
E_Bonifacio (3), Molina (7). LOB_Kansas City 8, St. Louis 8. 2B_Cain (20), Pham (13). HR_Cabrera (15), off Leake; Martinez (9), off Alexander; Molina (14), off Moylan. RBIs_Cain (36), Cabrera 3 (65), Carpenter (55), Martinez (26), Molina 4 (54), Gyorko (56), Leake (4). SB_Merrifield (19), Cain (21), Fowler (5), Wong (4). CS_Escobar (4), Wong (2). S_Leake.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Cain, Hosmer, Cabrera, Gallagher); St. Louis 5 (DeJong 2, Fowler, Molina 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 7; St. Louis 5 for 16.
Runners moved up_DeJong, Martinez 2. GIDP_Gallagher, DeJong, Leake.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Escobar, Hosmer), (Merrifield, Escobar, Hosmer); St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Wong, Carpenter).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cahill
|2
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|5
|1
|66
|4.38
|Alexander
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|35
|2.47
|Maurer, L, 1-5
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|6.07
|Moylan, BS, 1-1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|12
|4.57
|Buchter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|3.43
|Herrera
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.09
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake
|5
|11
|5
|4
|1
|5
|86
|3.48
|Bowman, W, 3-4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.52
|Duke, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.38
|Oh, H, 5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.38
|Lyons, H, 8
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.15
|Rosenthal, S, 9-11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.18
Maurer pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 2-0, Moylan 2-2, Lyons 1-0. PB_Gallagher (1).
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:15. A_44,139 (43,975).
