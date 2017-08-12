Cardinals 6, Braves 5

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Phillips 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.285
|F.Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.319
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.263
|M.Adams lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Fried p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Sims p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|S.Freeman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-L.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Santana lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|4
|11
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.310
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.291
|Fowler cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Molina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Grichuk rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Garcia 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Martinez p
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.186
|a-Voit ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Lyons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Martinez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Rosenthal p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|6
|11
|6
|2
|4
|Atlanta
|200
|010
|002—5
|9
|1
|St. Louis
|110
|300
|10x—6
|11
|1
a-flied out for Martinez in the 6th. b-struck out for S.Freeman in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Lyons in the 8th.
E_Sims (1), Carpenter (11). LOB_Atlanta 8, St. Louis 7. 2B_F.Freeman (18), Fowler (15), Grichuk (21). HR_Phillips (9), off Martinez; Grichuk (15), off Sims; DeJong (17), off Ramirez. RBIs_Phillips (42), F.Freeman 2 (48), Suzuki 2 (35), Pham (49), DeJong (41), Fowler (43), Grichuk (44), Garcia (13), Martinez (9). SB_F.Freeman (7). S_Pham.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Markakis 3, M.Adams, Albies); St. Louis 3 (Fowler, Molina 2). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 8; St. Louis 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Garcia. GIDP_Swanson, Molina, Grichuk.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Swanson, F.Freeman), (Phillips, Albies, F.Freeman); St. Louis 1 (Garcia, Wong, Carpenter).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sims, L, 0-3
|5
|1-3
|10
|5
|4
|1
|3
|98
|5.71
|S.Freeman
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.43
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|2.45
|Fried
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez, W, 9-9
|6
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|100
|3.56
|Lyons, H, 9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|2.92
|Rosenthal, S, 11-13
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|32
|3.02
Inherited runners-scored_S.Freeman 1-0. HBP_Sims 2 (Wong,Carpenter).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:52. A_46,360 (43,975).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.