Cardinals 6, Braves 5

By The Associated Press August 12, 2017 10:22 pm 08/12/2017 10:22pm
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .295
Phillips 3b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .285
F.Freeman 1b 4 1 3 2 1 1 .319
Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .275
Suzuki c 3 0 1 2 1 1 .263
M.Adams lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .271
Fried p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .219
Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .208
Sims p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-L.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Santana lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .212
Totals 36 5 9 5 4 11
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .253
Pham lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .310
DeJong ss 3 1 2 1 1 1 .291
Fowler cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .252
Molina c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Wong 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .304
Grichuk rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .240
Garcia 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .235
Martinez p 2 1 1 1 0 1 .186
a-Voit ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Lyons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Martinez ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .287
Rosenthal p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 6 11 6 2 4
Atlanta 200 010 002—5 9 1
St. Louis 110 300 10x—6 11 1

a-flied out for Martinez in the 6th. b-struck out for S.Freeman in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Lyons in the 8th.

E_Sims (1), Carpenter (11). LOB_Atlanta 8, St. Louis 7. 2B_F.Freeman (18), Fowler (15), Grichuk (21). HR_Phillips (9), off Martinez; Grichuk (15), off Sims; DeJong (17), off Ramirez. RBIs_Phillips (42), F.Freeman 2 (48), Suzuki 2 (35), Pham (49), DeJong (41), Fowler (43), Grichuk (44), Garcia (13), Martinez (9). SB_F.Freeman (7). S_Pham.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Markakis 3, M.Adams, Albies); St. Louis 3 (Fowler, Molina 2). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 8; St. Louis 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Garcia. GIDP_Swanson, Molina, Grichuk.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Swanson, F.Freeman), (Phillips, Albies, F.Freeman); St. Louis 1 (Garcia, Wong, Carpenter).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sims, L, 0-3 5 1-3 10 5 4 1 3 98 5.71
S.Freeman 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.43
Ramirez 1 1 1 1 0 0 10 2.45
Fried 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 0.00
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Martinez, W, 9-9 6 7 3 3 1 7 100 3.56
Lyons, H, 9 2 0 0 0 2 2 29 2.92
Rosenthal, S, 11-13 1 2 2 0 1 2 32 3.02

Inherited runners-scored_S.Freeman 1-0. HBP_Sims 2 (Wong,Carpenter).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:52. A_46,360 (43,975).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
