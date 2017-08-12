Cardinals 6, Braves 5

Atlanta St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Incarte cf 5 0 1 0 Crpnter 1b 4 1 1 0 Bra.Phl 3b 4 2 2 1 Pham lf 3 0 1 1 F.Frman 1b 4 1 3 2 DeJong ss 3 1 2 1 Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 0 Fowler cf 4 0 2 1 K.Szuki c 3 0 1 2 Y.Mlina c 4 0 0 0 M.Adams lf 4 0 0 0 Wong 2b 3 1 1 0 Fried p 0 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 2 2 1 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 G.Grcia 3b 4 0 1 1 Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 C.Mrtin p 2 1 1 1 Sims p 2 0 0 0 Voit ph 1 0 0 0 S.Frman p 0 0 0 0 Lyons p 0 0 0 0 L.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez ph 0 0 0 0 Jose.Rm p 0 0 0 0 Rsnthal p 0 0 0 0 Da.Sntn lf 1 1 0 0 Totals 36 5 9 5 Totals 32 6 11 6

Atlanta 200 010 002—5 St. Louis 110 300 10x—6

E_Carpenter (11), Sims (1). DP_Atlanta 2, St. Louis 1. LOB_Atlanta 8, St. Louis 7. 2B_F.Freeman (18), Fowler (15), Grichuk (21). HR_Bra.Phillips (9), DeJong (17), Grichuk (15). SB_F.Freeman (7). S_Pham (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Sims L,0-3 5 1-3 10 5 4 1 3 Freeman 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Ramirez 1 1 1 1 0 0 Fried 1 0 0 0 1 1 St. Louis Martinez W,9-9 6 7 3 3 1 7 Lyons H,9 2 0 0 0 2 2 Rosenthal S,11-13 1 2 2 0 1 2

HBP_by Sims (Wong), by Sims (Carpenter).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:52. A_46,360 (43,975).

