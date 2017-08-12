501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Cardinals 6, Braves 5

Cardinals 6, Braves 5

By The Associated Press August 12, 2017 10:22 pm 08/12/2017 10:22pm
Share
Atlanta St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Incarte cf 5 0 1 0 Crpnter 1b 4 1 1 0
Bra.Phl 3b 4 2 2 1 Pham lf 3 0 1 1
F.Frman 1b 4 1 3 2 DeJong ss 3 1 2 1
Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 0 Fowler cf 4 0 2 1
K.Szuki c 3 0 1 2 Y.Mlina c 4 0 0 0
M.Adams lf 4 0 0 0 Wong 2b 3 1 1 0
Fried p 0 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 2 2 1
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 G.Grcia 3b 4 0 1 1
Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 C.Mrtin p 2 1 1 1
Sims p 2 0 0 0 Voit ph 1 0 0 0
S.Frman p 0 0 0 0 Lyons p 0 0 0 0
L.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez ph 0 0 0 0
Jose.Rm p 0 0 0 0 Rsnthal p 0 0 0 0
Da.Sntn lf 1 1 0 0
Totals 36 5 9 5 Totals 32 6 11 6
Atlanta 200 010 002—5
St. Louis 110 300 10x—6

E_Carpenter (11), Sims (1). DP_Atlanta 2, St. Louis 1. LOB_Atlanta 8, St. Louis 7. 2B_F.Freeman (18), Fowler (15), Grichuk (21). HR_Bra.Phillips (9), DeJong (17), Grichuk (15). SB_F.Freeman (7). S_Pham (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Sims L,0-3 5 1-3 10 5 4 1 3
Freeman 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ramirez 1 1 1 1 0 0
Fried 1 0 0 0 1 1
St. Louis
Martinez W,9-9 6 7 3 3 1 7
Lyons H,9 2 0 0 0 2 2
Rosenthal S,11-13 1 2 2 0 1 2

HBP_by Sims (Wong), by Sims (Carpenter).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:52. A_46,360 (43,975).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?