Cardinals 6, Braves 5

|Atlanta
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Incarte cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Crpnter 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bra.Phl 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Fowler cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|K.Szuki c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Y.Mlina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Fried p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Grcia 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Mrtin p
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Sims p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Voit ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Frman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lyons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jose.Rm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rsnthal p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Sntn lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|32
|6
|11
|6
|Atlanta
|200
|010
|002—5
|St. Louis
|110
|300
|10x—6
E_Carpenter (11), Sims (1). DP_Atlanta 2, St. Louis 1. LOB_Atlanta 8, St. Louis 7. 2B_F.Freeman (18), Fowler (15), Grichuk (21). HR_Bra.Phillips (9), DeJong (17), Grichuk (15). SB_F.Freeman (7). S_Pham (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Sims L,0-3
|5
|1-3
|10
|5
|4
|1
|3
|Freeman
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Fried
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|St. Louis
|Martinez W,9-9
|6
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Lyons H,9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Rosenthal S,11-13
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
HBP_by Sims (Wong), by Sims (Carpenter).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:52. A_46,360 (43,975).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.