Broxton drives in go-ahead run, Brewers top Cardinals 2-1

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 5:46 pm 08/03/2017 05:46pm
Milwaukee Brewers' Keon Broxton catches a ball off the bat of St. Louis Cardinals' Jose Martinez during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Keon Broxton drove in the go-ahead run and saved a run with a leaping catch, Matt Garza made a strong start in his return from the disabled list, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Thursday afternoon.

Broxton, who robbed Jose Martinez of a homer in the second when he stretched his glove atop the center field wall, gave Milwaukee a 2-1 lead with a single in the fifth off reliever Brett Cecil (1-4).

Garza (5-5), making his first start since July 21 because of a right leg strain, gave up one earned run on four hits in 5 2/3 innings to give second-place Milwaukee its first home series win over St. Louis since July 2012.

Kolten Wong missed a tying home run by a few feet when his drive to right-center bounced off the wall in the eighth. He was stranded at second when Anthony Swarzak retired Tommy Pham on a groundout and Matt Carpenter on a flyout.

