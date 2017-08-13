Bridwell, Angels sweep Mariners 4-2 for 6th straight win

501.5
By The Associated Press August 13, 2017 7:24 pm 08/13/2017 07:24pm
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Parker Bridwell throws against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Parker Bridwell threw six strong innings and the Los Angeles Angels completed a four-game sweep, beating the Seattle Mariners 4-2 Sunday for their sixth straight win.

Bridwell (7-1) gave up one run on four hits. The rookie has won five decisions in a row, helping the Angels move into the second spot in the AL wild-card race.

C.J. Cron homered and Martin Maldonado had a two-run single for the Angels.

The Mariners scored twice in the ninth before Keynan Middleton held on for his second save.

Ariel Miranda (7-6) struggled with his control, giving up a career-high six walks. He is winless in seven starts.

