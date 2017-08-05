501.5
Brewers' Shaw injured by throw

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 7:01 pm 08/05/2017 07:01pm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw left Saturday night’s game in the second inning after being struck on the side of his face by a throw on a stolen base attempt.

Shaw walked off the field under his own power after lying on the ground for several seconds and being attended by trainers. Hernan Perez ran for him and replaced him at third base.

Shaw led off the second inning with a single off Alex Cobb of the Tampa Bay Rays. With two outs and Eric Sogard batting, Shaw stole second base. The throw from catcher Jesus Sucre hit him in the left side of the head just before shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria could reach it.

