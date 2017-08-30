501.5
Brewers hold off Cardinals for 6-5 victory

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 5:13 pm 08/30/2017 05:13pm
Milwaukee Brewers' Keon Broxton catches a ball at the wall hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Randal Grichuk during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 6-5. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Domingo Santana and Jonathan Villar homered in the sixth inning, and center fielder Keon Broxton made a leaping catch over the wall for the final out in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

Corey Knebel pitched the ninth for his 30th save. He allowed a leadoff single to Yadier Molina, struck out the next two batters, and then watched Broxton snag Randal Grichuk’s deep blast to end the game.

Chase Anderson (8-3) gave up two hits — both homers — in six innings, three earned runs, struck out six and walked two to improve to 4-0 in nine starts at Miller Park this season.

Santana hit his 22nd homer of the season and Villar’s was his 10th, giving Milwaukee a franchise-record nine players with at least 10 homers in a season.

St. Louis fell 2½ games behind the second-place Brewers in the NL Central despite two home runs from Tommy Pham.

