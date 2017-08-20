Brewers 8, Rockies 4

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 5 0 3 0 0 0 .228 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Santana rf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .269 Braun lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .290 Shaw 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .288 Aguilar 1b 4 3 2 3 1 0 .270 Pina c 5 1 1 0 0 3 .285 Broxton cf 4 2 2 2 1 1 .231 Arcia ss 3 1 0 0 2 0 .279 Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .152 a-Walker ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .277 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Drake p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Sogard ph-2b 1 0 0 1 0 0 .283 Totals 35 8 12 8 6 9

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .336 LeMahieu 2b 2 0 0 0 3 1 .312 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .312 Parra lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .343 Reynolds 1b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .280 Gonzalez rf 4 0 3 1 1 0 .245 Story ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .225 Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .152 Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Valaika ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Tauchman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Hanigan c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250 b-Lucroy ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Freeland p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .178 Rusin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .429 Amarista ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Totals 33 4 8 4 7 8

Milwaukee 010 011 212—8 12 0 Colorado 100 000 012—4 8 4

a-singled for Anderson in the 6th. b-grounded out for Hanigan in the 6th. c-grounded out for Hughes in the 8th. d-flied out for Ottavino in the 8th. e-struck out for Oberg in the 9th.

E_Blackmon (5), Freeland (3), Lucroy (2), Amarista (4). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Colorado 12. 2B_Pina (20), Arenado (38), Gonzalez (21). HR_Aguilar (13), off Freeland; Aguilar (14), off Chatwood; Reynolds (26), off Swarzak. RBIs_Braun (39), Aguilar 3 (44), Broxton 2 (47), Walker (41), Sogard (16), Reynolds 3 (84), Gonzalez (40). SB_Villar (23), Santana (11), Arcia (12), LeMahieu (6). CS_Blackmon (8). SF_Braun, Reynolds. S_Shaw, Anderson.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 7 (Villar, Santana, Braun 2, Shaw 2, Broxton); Colorado 7 (Parra, Reynolds, Gonzalez, Freeland, Lucroy, Tauchman 2). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 11; Colorado 2 for 14.

Runners moved up_Arcia, Sogard, Arenado, Reynolds. LIDP_Santana. GIDP_Braun.

DP_Colorado 2 (Story, Reynolds), (Arenado, LeMahieu, Reynolds).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 7-2 5 2 1 1 3 4 73 2.83 Barnes, H, 24 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 3.86 Drake 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.96 Hughes 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 16 3.51 Swarzak 1 2 1 1 0 0 18 2.34 Jeffress 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 22 5.29 Knebel, S, 26-31 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.38 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, L, 11-8 5 2-3 4 3 2 5 7 103 3.71 Rusin 1 3 1 1 0 0 11 2.54 Chatwood 1 3 2 2 1 1 32 5.17 Ottavino 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.36 Oberg 1 2 2 1 0 1 19 5.93

Inherited runners-scored_Knebel 2-0, Rusin 2-1, Chatwood 1-1, Ottavino 2-0. HBP_Anderson 2 (Parra,Blackmon). WP_Barnes, Chatwood.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_4:04. A_42,426 (50,398).

