Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Brewers 8, Rockies 4

Brewers 8, Rockies 4

By The Associated Press August 20, 2017 7:26 pm 08/20/2017 07:26pm
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 5 0 3 0 0 0 .228
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Santana rf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .269
Braun lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .290
Shaw 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .288
Aguilar 1b 4 3 2 3 1 0 .270
Pina c 5 1 1 0 0 3 .285
Broxton cf 4 2 2 2 1 1 .231
Arcia ss 3 1 0 0 2 0 .279
Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .152
a-Walker ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .277
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drake p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Sogard ph-2b 1 0 0 1 0 0 .283
Totals 35 8 12 8 6 9
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .336
LeMahieu 2b 2 0 0 0 3 1 .312
Arenado 3b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .312
Parra lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .343
Reynolds 1b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .280
Gonzalez rf 4 0 3 1 1 0 .245
Story ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .225
Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .152
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Valaika ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Tauchman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Hanigan c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250
b-Lucroy ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Freeland p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .178
Rusin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .429
Amarista ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Totals 33 4 8 4 7 8
Milwaukee 010 011 212—8 12 0
Colorado 100 000 012—4 8 4

a-singled for Anderson in the 6th. b-grounded out for Hanigan in the 6th. c-grounded out for Hughes in the 8th. d-flied out for Ottavino in the 8th. e-struck out for Oberg in the 9th.

E_Blackmon (5), Freeland (3), Lucroy (2), Amarista (4). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Colorado 12. 2B_Pina (20), Arenado (38), Gonzalez (21). HR_Aguilar (13), off Freeland; Aguilar (14), off Chatwood; Reynolds (26), off Swarzak. RBIs_Braun (39), Aguilar 3 (44), Broxton 2 (47), Walker (41), Sogard (16), Reynolds 3 (84), Gonzalez (40). SB_Villar (23), Santana (11), Arcia (12), LeMahieu (6). CS_Blackmon (8). SF_Braun, Reynolds. S_Shaw, Anderson.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 7 (Villar, Santana, Braun 2, Shaw 2, Broxton); Colorado 7 (Parra, Reynolds, Gonzalez, Freeland, Lucroy, Tauchman 2). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 11; Colorado 2 for 14.

Runners moved up_Arcia, Sogard, Arenado, Reynolds. LIDP_Santana. GIDP_Braun.

DP_Colorado 2 (Story, Reynolds), (Arenado, LeMahieu, Reynolds).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 7-2 5 2 1 1 3 4 73 2.83
Barnes, H, 24 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 3.86
Drake 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.96
Hughes 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 16 3.51
Swarzak 1 2 1 1 0 0 18 2.34
Jeffress 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 22 5.29
Knebel, S, 26-31 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.38
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland, L, 11-8 5 2-3 4 3 2 5 7 103 3.71
Rusin 1 3 1 1 0 0 11 2.54
Chatwood 1 3 2 2 1 1 32 5.17
Ottavino 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.36
Oberg 1 2 2 1 0 1 19 5.93

Inherited runners-scored_Knebel 2-0, Rusin 2-1, Chatwood 1-1, Ottavino 2-0. HBP_Anderson 2 (Parra,Blackmon). WP_Barnes, Chatwood.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_4:04. A_42,426 (50,398).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

