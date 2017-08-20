Brewers 8, Rockies 4

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Santana rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.269
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Shaw 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.270
|Pina c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.285
|Broxton cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.231
|Arcia ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.279
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|a-Walker ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Drake p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Sogard ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|8
|6
|9
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.336
|LeMahieu 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.312
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.312
|Parra lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.343
|Reynolds 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.280
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.245
|Story ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Chatwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Valaika ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Tauchman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Hanigan c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|b-Lucroy ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Freeland p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.178
|Rusin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Amarista ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|7
|8
|Milwaukee
|010
|011
|212—8
|12
|0
|Colorado
|100
|000
|012—4
|8
|4
a-singled for Anderson in the 6th. b-grounded out for Hanigan in the 6th. c-grounded out for Hughes in the 8th. d-flied out for Ottavino in the 8th. e-struck out for Oberg in the 9th.
E_Blackmon (5), Freeland (3), Lucroy (2), Amarista (4). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Colorado 12. 2B_Pina (20), Arenado (38), Gonzalez (21). HR_Aguilar (13), off Freeland; Aguilar (14), off Chatwood; Reynolds (26), off Swarzak. RBIs_Braun (39), Aguilar 3 (44), Broxton 2 (47), Walker (41), Sogard (16), Reynolds 3 (84), Gonzalez (40). SB_Villar (23), Santana (11), Arcia (12), LeMahieu (6). CS_Blackmon (8). SF_Braun, Reynolds. S_Shaw, Anderson.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 7 (Villar, Santana, Braun 2, Shaw 2, Broxton); Colorado 7 (Parra, Reynolds, Gonzalez, Freeland, Lucroy, Tauchman 2). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 11; Colorado 2 for 14.
Runners moved up_Arcia, Sogard, Arenado, Reynolds. LIDP_Santana. GIDP_Braun.
DP_Colorado 2 (Story, Reynolds), (Arenado, LeMahieu, Reynolds).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 7-2
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|73
|2.83
|Barnes, H, 24
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.86
|Drake
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.96
|Hughes
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|16
|3.51
|Swarzak
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|2.34
|Jeffress
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|22
|5.29
|Knebel, S, 26-31
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.38
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 11-8
|5
|2-3
|4
|3
|2
|5
|7
|103
|3.71
|Rusin
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|2.54
|Chatwood
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|32
|5.17
|Ottavino
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.36
|Oberg
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|19
|5.93
Inherited runners-scored_Knebel 2-0, Rusin 2-1, Chatwood 1-1, Ottavino 2-0. HBP_Anderson 2 (Parra,Blackmon). WP_Barnes, Chatwood.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_4:04. A_42,426 (50,398).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.