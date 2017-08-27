Brewers 3, Dodgers 0

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Perez cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Walker 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.277
|Sogard 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Shaw 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Santana rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Thames 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Pina c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.276
|Davies p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|b-Broxton ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|2
|14
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.329
|Granderson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Utley 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Barnes 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Stripling p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Paredes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ravin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Gonzalez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hernandez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Totals
|32
|0
|4
|0
|0
|12
|Milwaukee
|000
|020
|010—3
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
a-struck out for Ravin in the 5th. b-struck out for Davies in the 8th.
E_Shaw (9). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Walker (15), Puig (17). HR_Arcia (13), off Ravin. RBIs_Walker (42), Arcia 2 (42).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Shaw, Santana, Thames); Los Angeles 3 (Grandal, Utley, Gonzalez). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 4; Los Angeles 0 for 3.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, W, 15-7
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|94
|3.91
|Swarzak, H, 16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|2.28
|Knebel, S, 28-33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.34
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|49
|3.25
|Paredes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|0.00
|Ravin, L, 0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|21
|3.86
|Morrow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.18
|Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|3.98
|Avilan
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|40
|2.92
PB_Grandal 2 (14).
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Stu Scheurwater.
T_2:58. A_52,345 (56,000).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.