Brewers 3, Dodgers 0

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Perez cf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .260 Walker 2b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .277 Sogard 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .287 Braun lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Shaw 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .284 Santana rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Thames 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .238 Pina c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .282 Arcia ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .276 Davies p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .125 b-Broxton ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Totals 33 3 6 3 2 14

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .307 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .310 Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .329 Granderson lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .223 Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259 Puig rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .260 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Utley 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .233 Barnes 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .300 Stripling p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Paredes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ravin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Gonzalez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hernandez rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Totals 32 0 4 0 0 12

Milwaukee 000 020 010—3 6 1 Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 4 0

a-struck out for Ravin in the 5th. b-struck out for Davies in the 8th.

E_Shaw (9). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Walker (15), Puig (17). HR_Arcia (13), off Ravin. RBIs_Walker (42), Arcia 2 (42).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Shaw, Santana, Thames); Los Angeles 3 (Grandal, Utley, Gonzalez). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 4; Los Angeles 0 for 3.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies, W, 15-7 7 3 0 0 0 7 94 3.91 Swarzak, H, 16 1 1 0 0 0 3 25 2.28 Knebel, S, 28-33 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 1.34 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling 3 1 0 0 1 5 49 3.25 Paredes 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 0.00 Ravin, L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 2 21 3.86 Morrow 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.18 Watson 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 3.98 Avilan 2 2 1 1 1 3 40 2.92

PB_Grandal 2 (14).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_2:58. A_52,345 (56,000).

