Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Brewers 3, Dodgers 0

Brewers 3, Dodgers 0

By The Associated Press August 27, 2017 12:18 am 08/27/2017 12:18am
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Perez cf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .260
Walker 2b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .277
Sogard 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .287
Braun lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Shaw 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .284
Santana rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Thames 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .238
Pina c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .282
Arcia ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .276
Davies p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .125
b-Broxton ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Totals 33 3 6 3 2 14
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .307
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .310
Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .329
Granderson lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .223
Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259
Puig rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .260
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Utley 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .233
Barnes 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .300
Stripling p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Paredes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ravin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Gonzalez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hernandez rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Totals 32 0 4 0 0 12
Milwaukee 000 020 010—3 6 1
Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 4 0

a-struck out for Ravin in the 5th. b-struck out for Davies in the 8th.

E_Shaw (9). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Walker (15), Puig (17). HR_Arcia (13), off Ravin. RBIs_Walker (42), Arcia 2 (42).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Shaw, Santana, Thames); Los Angeles 3 (Grandal, Utley, Gonzalez). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 4; Los Angeles 0 for 3.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies, W, 15-7 7 3 0 0 0 7 94 3.91
Swarzak, H, 16 1 1 0 0 0 3 25 2.28
Knebel, S, 28-33 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 1.34
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stripling 3 1 0 0 1 5 49 3.25
Paredes 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 0.00
Ravin, L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 2 21 3.86
Morrow 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.18
Watson 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 3.98
Avilan 2 2 1 1 1 3 40 2.92

PB_Grandal 2 (14).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_2:58. A_52,345 (56,000).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

