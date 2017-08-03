501.5
Brewers 2, Cardinals 1

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 5:44 pm 08/03/2017 05:44pm
St. Louis Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Wong 2b 4 0 2 0 Thames lf 4 0 0 0
Pham cf 4 0 1 0 Sogard 2b 0 0 0 0
Crpnter 1b 4 0 0 0 Do.Sntn rf 3 0 0 0
Gyorko 3b 4 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 1
Y.Mlina c 3 1 1 0 T.Shaw 3b 4 1 2 0
L.Waver pr 0 0 0 0 H.Perez 2b-lf 4 0 2 0
Mrtinez lf 2 0 0 0 Broxton cf 2 0 1 1
Pscotty rf 3 0 0 0 J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0
G.Grcia ss 4 0 1 1 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0
Wacha p 1 0 0 0 Villar ph 1 0 1 0
Voit ph 1 0 0 0 Pina c 0 0 0 0
Cecil p 0 0 0 0 Bandy c 3 0 0 0
Segrist p 0 0 0 0 Knebel p 0 0 0 0
Grichuk ph 1 0 0 0 Arcia ss 4 0 2 0
Oh p 0 0 0 0 Garza p 2 0 0 0
Brinson cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 32 2 9 2
St. Louis 000 010 000—1
Milwaukee 001 010 00x—2

DP_Milwaukee 2. LOB_St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Wong (18). HR_Aguilar (11). SB_H.Perez (10). CS_Broxton (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Wacha 4 5 1 1 3 5
Cecil L,1-4 2 3 1 1 0 4
Siegrist 1 0 0 0 0 2
Oh 1 1 0 0 0 1
Milwaukee
Garza W,5-5 5 2-3 4 1 1 2 4
Barnes H,20 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Swarzak H,13 1 1 0 0 0 1
Knebel S,20-25 1 1 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:21. A_40,170 (41,900).

