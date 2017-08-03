Brewers 2, Cardinals 1

St. Louis Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Wong 2b 4 0 2 0 Thames lf 4 0 0 0 Pham cf 4 0 1 0 Sogard 2b 0 0 0 0 Crpnter 1b 4 0 0 0 Do.Sntn rf 3 0 0 0 Gyorko 3b 4 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 1 Y.Mlina c 3 1 1 0 T.Shaw 3b 4 1 2 0 L.Waver pr 0 0 0 0 H.Perez 2b-lf 4 0 2 0 Mrtinez lf 2 0 0 0 Broxton cf 2 0 1 1 Pscotty rf 3 0 0 0 J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0 G.Grcia ss 4 0 1 1 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Wacha p 1 0 0 0 Villar ph 1 0 1 0 Voit ph 1 0 0 0 Pina c 0 0 0 0 Cecil p 0 0 0 0 Bandy c 3 0 0 0 Segrist p 0 0 0 0 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 Grichuk ph 1 0 0 0 Arcia ss 4 0 2 0 Oh p 0 0 0 0 Garza p 2 0 0 0 Brinson cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 32 2 9 2

St. Louis 000 010 000—1 Milwaukee 001 010 00x—2

DP_Milwaukee 2. LOB_St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Wong (18). HR_Aguilar (11). SB_H.Perez (10). CS_Broxton (6).

IP H R ER BB SO St. Louis Wacha 4 5 1 1 3 5 Cecil L,1-4 2 3 1 1 0 4 Siegrist 1 0 0 0 0 2 Oh 1 1 0 0 0 1 Milwaukee Garza W,5-5 5 2-3 4 1 1 2 4 Barnes H,20 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Swarzak H,13 1 1 0 0 0 1 Knebel S,20-25 1 1 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:21. A_40,170 (41,900).

