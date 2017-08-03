Brewers 2, Cardinals 1

|St. Louis
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Thames lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sogard 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crpnter 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Sntn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gyorko 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Y.Mlina c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|T.Shaw 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|L.Waver pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H.Perez 2b-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Mrtinez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Broxton cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Pscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Brnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Grcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wacha p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Villar ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Voit ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pina c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cecil p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bandy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Segrist p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garza p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brinson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|32
|2
|9
|2
|St. Louis
|000
|010
|000—1
|Milwaukee
|001
|010
|00x—2
DP_Milwaukee 2. LOB_St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Wong (18). HR_Aguilar (11). SB_H.Perez (10). CS_Broxton (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Wacha
|4
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Cecil L,1-4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Siegrist
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Oh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milwaukee
|Garza W,5-5
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Barnes H,20
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Swarzak H,13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Knebel S,20-25
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:21. A_40,170 (41,900).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.