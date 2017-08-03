Brewers 2, Cardinals 1

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wong 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .291 Pham cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .314 Carpenter 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Gyorko 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275 Molina c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .277 1-Weaver pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Martinez lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .288 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .232 Garcia ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .230 Wacha p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .059 a-Voit ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Cecil p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Siegrist p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Grichuk ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 1 6 1 4 8

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Thames lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249 Sogard 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Santana rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .281 Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .284 Shaw 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .291 Perez 2b-lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .269 Broxton cf 2 0 1 1 1 0 .222 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Villar ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .217 Pina c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .299 Bandy c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .214 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Arcia ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .276 Garza p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Brinson cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .106 Totals 32 2 9 2 3 12

St. Louis 000 010 000—1 6 0 Milwaukee 001 010 00x—2 9 0

a-grounded out for Wacha in the 5th. b-struck out for Siegrist in the 8th. c-singled for Swarzak in the 8th.

1-ran for Molina in the 9th.

LOB_St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Wong (18). HR_Aguilar (11), off Wacha. RBIs_Garcia (10), Aguilar (38), Broxton (37). SB_Perez (10). CS_Broxton (6).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Carpenter, Molina, Garcia); Milwaukee 4 (Thames, Perez, Broxton, Bandy). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 7; Milwaukee 1 for 6.

GIDP_Garcia, Voit.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Perez, Aguilar), (Perez, Arcia, Aguilar).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wacha 4 5 1 1 3 5 81 3.66 Cecil, L, 1-4 2 3 1 1 0 4 28 3.53 Siegrist 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.98 Oh 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 3.56 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garza, W, 5-5 5 2-3 4 1 1 2 4 86 3.68 Barnes, H, 20 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 4.28 Swarzak, H, 13 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 2.24 Knebel, S, 20-25 1 1 0 0 1 2 29 1.61

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:21. A_40,170 (41,900).

