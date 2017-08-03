501.5
Brewers 2, Cardinals 1

Brewers 2, Cardinals 1

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 5:44 pm 08/03/2017 05:44pm
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Wong 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .291
Pham cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .314
Carpenter 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Gyorko 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Molina c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .277
1-Weaver pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Martinez lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .288
Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .232
Garcia ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .230
Wacha p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .059
a-Voit ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Cecil p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Siegrist p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Grichuk ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 6 1 4 8
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Thames lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249
Sogard 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Santana rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .281
Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .284
Shaw 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .291
Perez 2b-lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .269
Broxton cf 2 0 1 1 1 0 .222
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Villar ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .217
Pina c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .299
Bandy c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .214
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arcia ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .276
Garza p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Brinson cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .106
Totals 32 2 9 2 3 12
St. Louis 000 010 000—1 6 0
Milwaukee 001 010 00x—2 9 0

a-grounded out for Wacha in the 5th. b-struck out for Siegrist in the 8th. c-singled for Swarzak in the 8th.

1-ran for Molina in the 9th.

LOB_St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Wong (18). HR_Aguilar (11), off Wacha. RBIs_Garcia (10), Aguilar (38), Broxton (37). SB_Perez (10). CS_Broxton (6).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Carpenter, Molina, Garcia); Milwaukee 4 (Thames, Perez, Broxton, Bandy). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 7; Milwaukee 1 for 6.

GIDP_Garcia, Voit.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Perez, Aguilar), (Perez, Arcia, Aguilar).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wacha 4 5 1 1 3 5 81 3.66
Cecil, L, 1-4 2 3 1 1 0 4 28 3.53
Siegrist 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.98
Oh 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 3.56
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garza, W, 5-5 5 2-3 4 1 1 2 4 86 3.68
Barnes, H, 20 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 4.28
Swarzak, H, 13 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 2.24
Knebel, S, 20-25 1 1 0 0 1 2 29 1.61

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:21. A_40,170 (41,900).

