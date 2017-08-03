Brewers 2, Cardinals 1

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Pham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Carpenter 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Gyorko 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Molina c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|1-Weaver pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Martinez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.288
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.232
|Garcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Wacha p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.059
|a-Voit ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Cecil p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Siegrist p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Grichuk ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|4
|8
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thames lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Sogard 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Santana rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.281
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.284
|Shaw 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Perez 2b-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Broxton cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.222
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Villar ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Pina c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Bandy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.214
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Garza p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Brinson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.106
|Totals
|32
|2
|9
|2
|3
|12
|St. Louis
|000
|010
|000—1
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|001
|010
|00x—2
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Wacha in the 5th. b-struck out for Siegrist in the 8th. c-singled for Swarzak in the 8th.
1-ran for Molina in the 9th.
LOB_St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Wong (18). HR_Aguilar (11), off Wacha. RBIs_Garcia (10), Aguilar (38), Broxton (37). SB_Perez (10). CS_Broxton (6).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Carpenter, Molina, Garcia); Milwaukee 4 (Thames, Perez, Broxton, Bandy). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 7; Milwaukee 1 for 6.
GIDP_Garcia, Voit.
DP_Milwaukee 2 (Perez, Aguilar), (Perez, Arcia, Aguilar).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha
|4
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|81
|3.66
|Cecil, L, 1-4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|28
|3.53
|Siegrist
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.98
|Oh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.56
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garza, W, 5-5
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|86
|3.68
|Barnes, H, 20
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.28
|Swarzak, H, 13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.24
|Knebel, S, 20-25
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|1.61
Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:21. A_40,170 (41,900).
