Braves shortstop Johan Camargo hurt running onto field

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 8:34 pm 08/08/2017 08:34pm
Atlanta Braves shortstop Johan Camargo is helped up by third base coach Ron Washington (37) and bench coach Terry Pendleton, left, after collapsing as he took the field before a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Atlanta. Jace Peterson took his place to start the game at shortstop. (AP Photo/John Amis)

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie shortstop Johan Camargo suffered a hyperextended right knee while jogging onto the field before Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Camargo was taking the field when his right knee appeared to lock as he reached down to grab a handful of dirt or touch the chalk on the first-base line. He fell to the ground on the infield grass.

The Braves said Camargo was to have an MRI on the knee Tuesday night.

Camargo was unable to put weight on his right leg when leaving the field. He needed assistance from assistant trainer Jim Lovell and third base coach Ron Washington.

Jace Peterson replaced Camargo in the lineup at shortstop. Camargo is hitting .292 with three homers and 19 RBIs.

The versatile Camargo became the regular at shortstop when top prospect Dansby Swanson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on July 27. Swanson was hitting .213 with six homers and 35 RBIs when demoted.

Swanson was pulled out of Gwinnett’s lineup on Tuesday night shortly after Camargo’s injury, a possible sign he could soon return to Atlanta.

