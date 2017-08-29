501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Braves-Phillies rained out; doubleheader…

Braves-Phillies rained out; doubleheader on Wednesday

By The Associated Press August 29, 2017 4:59 pm 08/29/2017 04:59pm
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The game between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night has been rained out.

The Phillies announced the postponement hours before the scheduled start, with rain forecast all night.

The game will be made up Wednesday as part of a single-admission doubleheader. The first game will start at 12:05 p.m. EDT and all gates will open at 11:05 a.m.

The Phillies, winners of two straight, have the worst record in baseball. The Braves have lost three in a row and seven of 10.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?