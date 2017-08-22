Braves 4, Mariners 0

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .308 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .270 c-Motter ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Cano 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .274 Cruz rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292 Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Haniger cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252 Gamel lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .292 Zunino c 3 0 2 0 1 1 .224 Gonzales p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500 Pazos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Valencia ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Altavilla p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Martin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .174 Totals 30 0 5 0 3 6

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .298 Phillips 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .289 F.Freeman 1b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .327 Kemp lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .290 S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Markakis rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .284 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .289 Albies 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .229 Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .221 Sims p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Adams ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .292 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Peterson lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .197 Totals 31 4 11 3 5 6

Seattle 000 000 000—0 5 2 Atlanta 000 111 10x—4 11 0

a-singled for Sims in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Pazos in the 7th. c-struck out for Alonso in the 8th. d-popped out for Altavilla in the 9th.

E_Seager (9), Haniger (5). LOB_Seattle 9, Atlanta 8. 2B_Cano (26), Haniger (14). HR_Markakis (8), off Gonzales. RBIs_F.Freeman (51), Markakis 2 (63). SB_Phillips (10). CS_Flowers (1). S_Gonzales.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Segura, Alonso, Haniger, Martin); Atlanta 3 (Kemp, Markakis, Flowers). RISP_Seattle 0 for 7; Atlanta 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Albies, Markakis. GIDP_Cruz, Markakis, Peterson.

DP_Seattle 3 (Cano, Segura, Alonso), (Seager, Cano, Motter), (Segura, Cano, Motter); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, F.Freeman).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales, L, 0-1 4 2-3 6 2 2 3 5 99 7.40 Pazos 1 1-3 3 1 0 1 1 22 3.42 Altavilla 2 2 1 0 1 0 27 5.12 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sims, W, 2-3 6 3 0 0 2 4 95 4.13 Ramirez, H, 22 1 1 0 0 0 0 21 2.41 S.Freeman 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.11 Vizcaino 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 15 2.15

Inherited runners-scored_Pazos 2-1. HBP_Ramirez (Valencia), S.Freeman (Cano).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:01. A_22,947 (41,500).

