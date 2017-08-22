Braves 4, Mariners 0

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|c-Motter ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Cano 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Cruz rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Haniger cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Gamel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Gonzales p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Pazos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Valencia ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Altavilla p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Martin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|3
|6
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Phillips 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|F.Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.327
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|S.Freeman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Vizcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Markakis rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.284
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.289
|Albies 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Sims p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Adams ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Peterson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Totals
|31
|4
|11
|3
|5
|6
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|2
|Atlanta
|000
|111
|10x—4
|11
|0
a-singled for Sims in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Pazos in the 7th. c-struck out for Alonso in the 8th. d-popped out for Altavilla in the 9th.
E_Seager (9), Haniger (5). LOB_Seattle 9, Atlanta 8. 2B_Cano (26), Haniger (14). HR_Markakis (8), off Gonzales. RBIs_F.Freeman (51), Markakis 2 (63). SB_Phillips (10). CS_Flowers (1). S_Gonzales.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Segura, Alonso, Haniger, Martin); Atlanta 3 (Kemp, Markakis, Flowers). RISP_Seattle 0 for 7; Atlanta 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Albies, Markakis. GIDP_Cruz, Markakis, Peterson.
DP_Seattle 3 (Cano, Segura, Alonso), (Seager, Cano, Motter), (Segura, Cano, Motter); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, F.Freeman).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|5
|99
|7.40
|Pazos
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.42
|Altavilla
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|27
|5.12
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sims, W, 2-3
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|95
|4.13
|Ramirez, H, 22
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|2.41
|S.Freeman
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.11
|Vizcaino
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.15
Inherited runners-scored_Pazos 2-1. HBP_Ramirez (Valencia), S.Freeman (Cano).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:01. A_22,947 (41,500).
