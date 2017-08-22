501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Braves 4, Mariners 0

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 10:48 pm 08/22/2017 10:48pm
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .308
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .270
c-Motter ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Cano 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .274
Cruz rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Haniger cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252
Gamel lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .292
Zunino c 3 0 2 0 1 1 .224
Gonzales p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500
Pazos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Valencia ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Altavilla p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Martin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .174
Totals 30 0 5 0 3 6
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .298
Phillips 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .289
F.Freeman 1b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .327
Kemp lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .290
S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Markakis rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .284
Flowers c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .289
Albies 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .229
Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .221
Sims p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
a-Adams ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peterson lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Totals 31 4 11 3 5 6
Seattle 000 000 000—0 5 2
Atlanta 000 111 10x—4 11 0

a-singled for Sims in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Pazos in the 7th. c-struck out for Alonso in the 8th. d-popped out for Altavilla in the 9th.

E_Seager (9), Haniger (5). LOB_Seattle 9, Atlanta 8. 2B_Cano (26), Haniger (14). HR_Markakis (8), off Gonzales. RBIs_F.Freeman (51), Markakis 2 (63). SB_Phillips (10). CS_Flowers (1). S_Gonzales.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Segura, Alonso, Haniger, Martin); Atlanta 3 (Kemp, Markakis, Flowers). RISP_Seattle 0 for 7; Atlanta 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Albies, Markakis. GIDP_Cruz, Markakis, Peterson.

DP_Seattle 3 (Cano, Segura, Alonso), (Seager, Cano, Motter), (Segura, Cano, Motter); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, F.Freeman).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales, L, 0-1 4 2-3 6 2 2 3 5 99 7.40
Pazos 1 1-3 3 1 0 1 1 22 3.42
Altavilla 2 2 1 0 1 0 27 5.12
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sims, W, 2-3 6 3 0 0 2 4 95 4.13
Ramirez, H, 22 1 1 0 0 0 0 21 2.41
S.Freeman 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.11
Vizcaino 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 15 2.15

Inherited runners-scored_Pazos 2-1. HBP_Ramirez (Valencia), S.Freeman (Cano).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:01. A_22,947 (41,500).

