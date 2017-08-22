Braves 4, Mariners 0

|Seattle
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bra.Phl 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Motter ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Cano 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Kemp lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Cruz rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Frman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vzcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Haniger cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gnzales p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sims p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pazos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Adams ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Vlencia ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jose.Rm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Altvlla p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ptrsn lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Martin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|31
|4
|11
|3
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
|Atlanta
|000
|111
|10x—4
E_K.Seager (9), Haniger (5). DP_Seattle 2, Atlanta 1. LOB_Seattle 9, Atlanta 8. 2B_Cano (26), Haniger (14). HR_Markakis (8). SB_Bra.Phillips (10). CS_Flowers (1). S_Gonzales (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Gonzales L,0-1
|4
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Pazos
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Altavilla
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Atlanta
|Sims W,2-3
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Ramirez H,22
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vizcaino
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Ramirez (Valencia), by Freeman (Cano).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:01. A_22,947 (41,500).
