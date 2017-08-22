501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Braves 4, Mariners 0

Braves 4, Mariners 0

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 10:48 pm 08/22/2017 10:48pm
Seattle Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Segura ss 3 0 0 0 Incarte cf 4 0 1 0
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 Bra.Phl 3b 4 1 1 0
Motter ph-1b 1 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 3 1 2 1
Cano 2b 3 0 1 0 M.Kemp lf 3 0 2 0
Cruz rf 4 0 0 0 S.Frman p 0 0 0 0
Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0
K.Sager 3b 4 0 1 0 Mrkakis rf 4 1 2 2
Haniger cf-rf 4 0 1 0 Flowers c 3 0 0 0
Gamel lf 3 0 0 0 Albies 2b 3 1 1 0
Zunino c 3 0 2 0 Swanson ss 3 0 1 0
Gnzales p 1 0 0 0 Sims p 2 0 0 0
Pazos p 0 0 0 0 L.Adams ph 1 0 1 0
Vlencia ph 0 0 0 0 Jose.Rm p 0 0 0 0
Altvlla p 0 0 0 0 J.Ptrsn lf 1 0 0 0
Martin ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 0 5 0 Totals 31 4 11 3
Seattle 000 000 000—0
Atlanta 000 111 10x—4

E_K.Seager (9), Haniger (5). DP_Seattle 2, Atlanta 1. LOB_Seattle 9, Atlanta 8. 2B_Cano (26), Haniger (14). HR_Markakis (8). SB_Bra.Phillips (10). CS_Flowers (1). S_Gonzales (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales L,0-1 4 2-3 6 2 2 3 5
Pazos 1 1-3 3 1 0 1 1
Altavilla 2 2 1 0 1 0
Atlanta
Sims W,2-3 6 3 0 0 2 4
Ramirez H,22 1 1 0 0 0 0
Freeman 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Vizcaino 2-3 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Ramirez (Valencia), by Freeman (Cano).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:01. A_22,947 (41,500).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:


