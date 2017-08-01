Blue Jays 8, White Sox 4

|Toronto
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Btsta rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|L.Grcia cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|R.Mrtin c
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Y.Sanch 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Smoak 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Dvidson dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Morales dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|K.Smith ph-dh
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Pearce lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Dlmnico lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Carrera pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sladino 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Goins ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Narvaez c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Pillar cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|T.Andrs ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Barney 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Hanson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|37
|8
|13
|8
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|Toronto
|101
|023
|100—8
|Chicago
|000
|202
|000—4
DP_Toronto 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Toronto 12, Chicago 7. 2B_Donaldson (13), Pearce (9), Barney (8), Abreu (30), Narvaez (5), Hanson (4). 3B_L.Garcia (2). HR_Donaldson (12), Smoak (31), K.Smith (2). SB_Pillar (13). CS_Pillar (5). SF_Donaldson (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Stroman W,10-5
|7
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Tepera
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leone
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Pelfrey L,3-9
|5
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|3
|2
|Infante
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Minaya
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Holmberg
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
Infante pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Pelfrey (Morales), by Stroman (Davidson), by Holmberg (Pearce). WP_Holmberg.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:22. A_14,622 (40,615).
