Blue Jays 8, White Sox 4

Toronto Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Btsta rf 4 1 1 0 L.Grcia cf 5 0 2 0 R.Mrtin c 5 0 1 2 Y.Sanch 2b 5 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 3 2 2 3 Abreu 1b 4 1 2 0 Smoak 1b 5 1 2 2 Dvidson dh 1 0 0 0 Morales dh 3 1 1 0 K.Smith ph-dh 2 1 2 2 Pearce lf 4 0 2 1 Dlmnico lf 4 1 1 0 Carrera pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Sladino 3b 3 1 2 0 Goins ss 5 0 1 0 Narvaez c 4 0 1 2 Pillar cf 3 1 1 0 T.Andrs ss 4 0 0 0 Barney 2b 5 2 2 0 Hanson rf 4 0 1 0 Totals 37 8 13 8 Totals 36 4 11 4

Toronto 101 023 100—8 Chicago 000 202 000—4

DP_Toronto 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Toronto 12, Chicago 7. 2B_Donaldson (13), Pearce (9), Barney (8), Abreu (30), Narvaez (5), Hanson (4). 3B_L.Garcia (2). HR_Donaldson (12), Smoak (31), K.Smith (2). SB_Pillar (13). CS_Pillar (5). SF_Donaldson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Stroman W,10-5 7 7 4 4 1 5 Tepera 1 3 0 0 0 1 Leone 1 1 0 0 0 1 Chicago Pelfrey L,3-9 5 2-3 7 6 6 3 2 Infante 1-3 4 2 2 2 1 Minaya 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Holmberg 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 1

Infante pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Pelfrey (Morales), by Stroman (Davidson), by Holmberg (Pearce). WP_Holmberg.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:22. A_14,622 (40,615).

