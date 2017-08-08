Blue Jays 4, Yankees 2

New York Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Gardner cf 5 0 0 0 J.Btsta rf 4 1 1 0 C.Frzer lf 4 0 1 0 R.Mrtin c 3 1 1 0 Ellsbry ph 1 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 4 2 2 4 Judge rf 3 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 3 0 1 0 G.Sanch c 2 1 0 0 Morales dh 4 0 1 0 Headley dh 2 1 1 0 Pearce lf 3 0 2 0 Grgrius ss 4 0 1 0 Carrera pr-lf 0 0 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 3 0 1 0 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 Cooper 1b 3 0 2 2 Rfsnydr 2b 3 0 1 0 Trreyes 2b 4 0 1 0 Goins ph-ss 1 0 1 0 Barney ss-2b 4 0 0 0 Totals 31 2 7 2 Totals 33 4 10 4

New York 010 000 010—2 Toronto 202 000 00x—4

E_Mitchell 2 (5). DP_New York 2, Toronto 2. LOB_New York 10, Toronto 8. 2B_J.Bautista (19), Smoak (18), Morales (19), Pearce (10). HR_Donaldson 2 (15). SF_Cooper (1). S_R.Martin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Sabathia L,9-5 3 6 4 4 1 3 Mitchell 4 3 0 0 1 0 Robertson 1 1 0 0 0 0 Toronto Happ W,5-8 5 2-3 4 1 1 4 5 Leone H,5 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Barnes H,7 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Tepera H,12 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 1 Osuna S,29-36 1 0 0 0 0 0

Mitchell pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Tepera (Sanchez), by Tepera (Headley).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:50. A_41,596 (49,282).

