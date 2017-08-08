Blue Jays 4, Yankees 2

|New York
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|J.Btsta rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Frzer lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|R.Mrtin c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ellsbry ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|G.Sanch c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Headley dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Pearce lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Carrera pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Rfsnydr 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Trreyes 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Goins ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Barney ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|New York
|010
|000
|010—2
|Toronto
|202
|000
|00x—4
E_Mitchell 2 (5). DP_New York 2, Toronto 2. LOB_New York 10, Toronto 8. 2B_J.Bautista (19), Smoak (18), Morales (19), Pearce (10). HR_Donaldson 2 (15). SF_Cooper (1). S_R.Martin (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Sabathia L,9-5
|3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Mitchell
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Robertson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|Happ W,5-8
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|4
|5
|Leone H,5
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes H,7
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tepera H,12
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Osuna S,29-36
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mitchell pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Tepera (Sanchez), by Tepera (Headley).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:50. A_41,596 (49,282).
