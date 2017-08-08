501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Blue Jays 4, Yankees 2

Blue Jays 4, Yankees 2

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 10:10 pm 08/08/2017 10:10pm
Share
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner cf 5 0 0 0 J.Btsta rf 4 1 1 0
C.Frzer lf 4 0 1 0 R.Mrtin c 3 1 1 0
Ellsbry ph 1 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 4 2 2 4
Judge rf 3 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 3 0 1 0
G.Sanch c 2 1 0 0 Morales dh 4 0 1 0
Headley dh 2 1 1 0 Pearce lf 3 0 2 0
Grgrius ss 4 0 1 0 Carrera pr-lf 0 0 0 0
T.Frzer 3b 3 0 1 0 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0
Cooper 1b 3 0 2 2 Rfsnydr 2b 3 0 1 0
Trreyes 2b 4 0 1 0 Goins ph-ss 1 0 1 0
Barney ss-2b 4 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 7 2 Totals 33 4 10 4
New York 010 000 010—2
Toronto 202 000 00x—4

E_Mitchell 2 (5). DP_New York 2, Toronto 2. LOB_New York 10, Toronto 8. 2B_J.Bautista (19), Smoak (18), Morales (19), Pearce (10). HR_Donaldson 2 (15). SF_Cooper (1). S_R.Martin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Sabathia L,9-5 3 6 4 4 1 3
Mitchell 4 3 0 0 1 0
Robertson 1 1 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Happ W,5-8 5 2-3 4 1 1 4 5
Leone H,5 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Barnes H,7 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Tepera H,12 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 1
Osuna S,29-36 1 0 0 0 0 0

Mitchell pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Tepera (Sanchez), by Tepera (Headley).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:50. A_41,596 (49,282).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Canada News Latest News MLB News National News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?