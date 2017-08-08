Blue Jays 4, Yankees 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|C.Frazier lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|b-Ellsbury ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.297
|Sanchez c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Headley dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|T.Frazier 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Torreyes 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|5
|6
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bautista rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Martin c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.247
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Pearce lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|1-Carrera pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Refsnyder 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|a-Goins ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Barney ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|2
|3
|New York
|010
|000
|010—2
|7
|2
|Toronto
|202
|000
|00x—4
|10
|0
a-singled for Refsnyder in the 8th. b-popped out for C.Frazier in the 9th.
1-ran for Pearce in the 8th.
E_Mitchell 2 (5). LOB_New York 10, Toronto 8. 2B_Bautista (19), Smoak (18), Morales (19), Pearce (10). HR_Donaldson (14), off Sabathia; Donaldson (15), off Sabathia. RBIs_Cooper 2 (3), Donaldson 4 (40). SF_Cooper. S_Martin.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Cooper 2, Torreyes); Toronto 4 (Pillar 4). RISP_New York 2 for 7; Toronto 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_T.Frazier, Morales. GIDP_Gardner, T.Frazier, Pillar, Barney.
DP_New York 2 (T.Frazier, Torreyes, Cooper), (T.Frazier, Torreyes, Cooper); Toronto 2 (Barney, Refsnyder, Smoak), (Refsnyder, Barney, Smoak).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sabathia, L, 9-5
|3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|57
|4.05
|Mitchell
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|67
|3.60
|Robertson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.49
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ, W, 5-8
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|4
|5
|97
|3.77
|Leone, H, 5
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.50
|Barnes, H, 7
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.18
|Tepera, H, 12
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|29
|3.45
|Osuna, S, 29-36
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.40
Mitchell pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Robertson 1-0, Leone 2-0, Tepera 1-0. HBP_Tepera 2 (Sanchez,Headley).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:50. A_41,596 (49,282).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.