Blue Jays 4, Yankees 2

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 10:10 pm 08/08/2017 10:10pm
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .257
C.Frazier lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .243
b-Ellsbury ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Judge rf 3 0 0 0 2 2 .297
Sanchez c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .263
Headley dh 2 1 1 0 1 0 .273
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .307
T.Frazier 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .207
Cooper 1b 3 0 2 2 0 0 .286
Torreyes 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .287
Totals 31 2 7 2 5 6
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bautista rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .216
Martin c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .227
Donaldson 3b 4 2 2 4 0 0 .247
Smoak 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .299
Morales dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251
Pearce lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .266
1-Carrera pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .302
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Refsnyder 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .143
a-Goins ph-ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .219
Barney ss-2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Totals 33 4 10 4 2 3
New York 010 000 010—2 7 2
Toronto 202 000 00x—4 10 0

a-singled for Refsnyder in the 8th. b-popped out for C.Frazier in the 9th.

1-ran for Pearce in the 8th.

E_Mitchell 2 (5). LOB_New York 10, Toronto 8. 2B_Bautista (19), Smoak (18), Morales (19), Pearce (10). HR_Donaldson (14), off Sabathia; Donaldson (15), off Sabathia. RBIs_Cooper 2 (3), Donaldson 4 (40). SF_Cooper. S_Martin.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Cooper 2, Torreyes); Toronto 4 (Pillar 4). RISP_New York 2 for 7; Toronto 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_T.Frazier, Morales. GIDP_Gardner, T.Frazier, Pillar, Barney.

DP_New York 2 (T.Frazier, Torreyes, Cooper), (T.Frazier, Torreyes, Cooper); Toronto 2 (Barney, Refsnyder, Smoak), (Refsnyder, Barney, Smoak).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sabathia, L, 9-5 3 6 4 4 1 3 57 4.05
Mitchell 4 3 0 0 1 0 67 3.60
Robertson 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.49
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ, W, 5-8 5 2-3 4 1 1 4 5 97 3.77
Leone, H, 5 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.50
Barnes, H, 7 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 8 3.18
Tepera, H, 12 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 1 29 3.45
Osuna, S, 29-36 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.40

Mitchell pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Robertson 1-0, Leone 2-0, Tepera 1-0. HBP_Tepera 2 (Sanchez,Headley).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:50. A_41,596 (49,282).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

