Blue Jays 4, Yankees 0

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Hicks lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.294
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Sanchez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Ellsbury cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.378
|Torreyes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|a-Headley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|5
|10
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bautista dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.216
|Martin c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.224
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.254
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Pearce lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.267
|Carrera rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Goins ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.219
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Refsnyder 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.135
|Totals
|27
|4
|5
|4
|4
|9
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
|Toronto
|011
|100
|10x—4
|5
|0
a-struck out for Torreyes in the 9th.
E_Gray (3). LOB_New York 11, Toronto 4. 2B_Judge (14), Gregorius (18), Cooper (5), Carrera (7). HR_Bautista (19), off Shreve. RBIs_Bautista (51), Donaldson (42), Goins (42), Pillar (26). SB_Bautista (6). CS_Goins (1). S_Carrera.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 7 (Hicks, Judge, Gregorius, Sanchez 2, Cooper, Torreyes); Toronto 1 (Smoak). RISP_New York 0 for 9; Toronto 2 for 5.
GIDP_Refsnyder.
DP_New York 1 (Torreyes, Gregorius, Cooper).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 6-7
|6
|4
|3
|2
|4
|6
|103
|3.39
|Shreve
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|27
|2.84
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Estrada, W, 5-7
|7
|5
|0
|0
|3
|6
|110
|4.85
|Tepera
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.39
|Osuna
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|22
|3.33
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:55. A_43,212 (49,282).
