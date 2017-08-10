Blue Jays 4, Yankees 0

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .254 Hicks lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Judge rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .294 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .311 Sanchez c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .266 Frazier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .214 Ellsbury cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .240 Cooper 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .378 Torreyes 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .287 a-Headley ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Totals 33 0 6 0 5 10

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bautista dh 3 2 1 1 1 1 .216 Martin c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .224 Donaldson 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .254 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Pearce lf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .267 Carrera rf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .304 Goins ss 2 0 0 1 1 1 .219 Pillar cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .245 Refsnyder 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .135 Totals 27 4 5 4 4 9

New York 000 000 000—0 6 1 Toronto 011 100 10x—4 5 0

a-struck out for Torreyes in the 9th.

E_Gray (3). LOB_New York 11, Toronto 4. 2B_Judge (14), Gregorius (18), Cooper (5), Carrera (7). HR_Bautista (19), off Shreve. RBIs_Bautista (51), Donaldson (42), Goins (42), Pillar (26). SB_Bautista (6). CS_Goins (1). S_Carrera.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 7 (Hicks, Judge, Gregorius, Sanchez 2, Cooper, Torreyes); Toronto 1 (Smoak). RISP_New York 0 for 9; Toronto 2 for 5.

GIDP_Refsnyder.

DP_New York 1 (Torreyes, Gregorius, Cooper).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 6-7 6 4 3 2 4 6 103 3.39 Shreve 2 1 1 1 0 3 27 2.84 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Estrada, W, 5-7 7 5 0 0 3 6 110 4.85 Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.39 Osuna 1 0 0 0 2 3 22 3.33

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:55. A_43,212 (49,282).

