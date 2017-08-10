501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Blue Jays 4, Yankees 0

Blue Jays 4, Yankees 0

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 10:16 pm 08/10/2017 10:16pm
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .254
Hicks lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Judge rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .294
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .311
Sanchez c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .266
Frazier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .214
Ellsbury cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .240
Cooper 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .378
Torreyes 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .287
a-Headley ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Totals 33 0 6 0 5 10
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bautista dh 3 2 1 1 1 1 .216
Martin c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .224
Donaldson 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .254
Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293
Pearce lf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .267
Carrera rf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .304
Goins ss 2 0 0 1 1 1 .219
Pillar cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .245
Refsnyder 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .135
Totals 27 4 5 4 4 9
New York 000 000 000—0 6 1
Toronto 011 100 10x—4 5 0

a-struck out for Torreyes in the 9th.

E_Gray (3). LOB_New York 11, Toronto 4. 2B_Judge (14), Gregorius (18), Cooper (5), Carrera (7). HR_Bautista (19), off Shreve. RBIs_Bautista (51), Donaldson (42), Goins (42), Pillar (26). SB_Bautista (6). CS_Goins (1). S_Carrera.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 7 (Hicks, Judge, Gregorius, Sanchez 2, Cooper, Torreyes); Toronto 1 (Smoak). RISP_New York 0 for 9; Toronto 2 for 5.

GIDP_Refsnyder.

DP_New York 1 (Torreyes, Gregorius, Cooper).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, L, 6-7 6 4 3 2 4 6 103 3.39
Shreve 2 1 1 1 0 3 27 2.84
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Estrada, W, 5-7 7 5 0 0 3 6 110 4.85
Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.39
Osuna 1 0 0 0 2 3 22 3.33

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:55. A_43,212 (49,282).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

